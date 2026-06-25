Brent quotes remain under pressure amid the rapid recovery of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and expectations of higher crude exports from Iran. Prices currently stand at 73.08 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 25 June 2026.

Brent forecast: key takeaways

Quotes have reached new lows since the start of the conflict in the Middle East

The market is pricing in a rapid recovery of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz

Possible easing of US sanctions may increase global oil supply

Brent forecast for 25 June 2026: 81.55

Fundamental analysis

Brent prices are falling for the fourth consecutive trading session. Selling pressure intensified after a confident breakout below the 77.05 USD support level. Quotes fell to their lowest levels since the start of the military conflict in the Middle East amid expectations of a rapid recovery of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

An additional factor behind the decline came from statements by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who reported that shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz has almost returned to pre-conflict levels. This eased market concerns over possible supply disruptions.

Investors are also pricing in the probability of higher oil exports from Iran. Easing sanction pressure from Washington as part of negotiations to resolve the conflict may lead to higher global supply and increase pressure on quotes.

Such a sharp fall in prices came as a surprise to market participants. Traders are revising their assessments and increasingly factoring in a scenario of an accelerated return of Middle Eastern oil to the global market, although just a few weeks ago such expectations seemed overly optimistic.

Technical outlook

Brent quotes continue to decline amid a steady downtrend, but a Wedge reversal pattern appears to be forming near the key 71.55 USD support level. This increases the probability of the current downward wave ending and the market shifting to a corrective recovery. Today’s Brent forecast suggests a rebound from the support level and growth towards 81.55 USD.

The technical picture continues to suggest a potential upside scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator is in oversold territory and is forming a bullish divergence, indicating weakening downward momentum. A breakout above the upper boundary of the Wedge pattern, with prices consolidating above 74.05 USD, would be an additional signal of growth.

An alternative scenario suggests increased selling pressure. A breakout and consolidation below the 71.75 USD support level would cancel the corrective growth scenario and indicate that the downtrend remains intact with the potential for a deeper decline.

Brent overview

Asset: Brent

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 75.00 and 81.65

Key support levels: 71.55 and 66.50





Brent trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the Wedge reversal pattern, with prices consolidating above 74.05, would indicate the start of a bullish correction.

Take Profit: 81.65

Stop Loss: 71.55

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the local support level would cancel the formation of the Wedge reversal pattern and indicate stronger selling pressure.

Take Profit: 66.50

Stop Loss: 72.65

Risk factors

The main risk to the upside scenario is a breakout below the 71.75 USD support level, which will cancel the formation of the reversal pattern and confirm the continuation of the downtrend with increased selling pressure.

Summary

Technical analysis of Brent suggests the downward correction is likely to end, with prices rising towards 81.55 USD, provided that the 71.75 USD support level holds and the upper boundary of the Wedge reversal pattern is broken.

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