XAUUSD quotes retain upside potential near the lower boundary of the descending channel, currently standing at 4,471 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 4 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

For XAUUSD to continue falling, sellers need to secure quotes below 4,425 USD

Investors fear rising inflation amid the conflict in the Middle East

The market continues to closely monitor developments in the oil market and energy supplies

XAUUSD forecast for 4 June 2026: 4,780

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices continue to recover after a confident rebound from the 4,425 USD support level. However, quotes remain within a medium-term descending channel and have reached its lower boundary. For the downtrend to continue, sellers will need to step up the pressure and push prices below the current support level. Until this happens, the risks of corrective growth remain.

Growing expectations that central banks may need to tighten monetary policy to curb an inflationary surge associated with the conflict in the Middle East are weighing on gold.

Additional investor attention was drawn by statements from US President Donald Trump, who said that he was satisfied with the progress of negotiations with Iran to resolve the conflict. However, the US leader noted that the probability of both a successful agreement and a negative scenario remains high.

Market participants continue to follow developments in the oil market. Any signs of a resolution to the conflict and of stable energy supplies from the Middle East being restored could trigger a fall in oil prices. At the same time, continuing supply disruptions are supporting commodity prices and intensifying inflation risks.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes are undergoing a corrective decline, but the potential for a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern to form remains. Sellers are still managing to keep prices below the EMA-65, indicating continued market pressure. Nevertheless, today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests the completion of the correction and renewed growth towards 4,780 USD.

The technical picture remains favourable for a bullish scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator has formed a bearish crossover, but holds near the support zone, which more often indicates the end of a corrective move than a full-fledged downward momentum. A confident breakout above the upper boundary of the Head and Shoulders pattern, followed by consolidation above 4,545 USD, would confirm further XAUUSD growth.

An alternative scenario suggests increased selling pressure if prices break below the lower boundary of the Head and Shoulders pattern and consolidate below 4,375 USD. This signal would confirm stronger bearish sentiment and create conditions for a further decline towards 4,225 USD.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,465 and 4,380

Key support levels: 4,550 and 4,620





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Limit)

A rebound from the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel at 4,470 USD would create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 4,780

Stop Loss: 4,380

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 4,380 would indicate that the reversal pattern has failed to form and XAUUSD prices will continue to fall.

Take Profit: 4,220

Stop Loss: 4,490

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD upside scenario remains continued selling pressure if prices consolidate below 4,425 USD. An additional negative factor is growing expectations of tight central bank policy, which could limit demand for gold and trigger a deeper correction.

Summary

Technical analysis of XAUUSD suggests an upside scenario with a target at 4,780 USD. However, to confirm the upward move, buyers need to consolidate above 4,545 USD.

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