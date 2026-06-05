Gold continues to decline, and weak Nonfarm Payrolls data may save it. Prices currently stand at 4,445 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 5 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

US Nonfarm Payrolls: previously at 115 thousand, projected at 85 thousand

Inflation is forcing the Federal Reserve to maintain a hawkish stance

XAUUSD forecast for 5 June 2026: 4,545 and 4,390

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 5 June 2026, shows that gold has continued to decline and has approached the 4,445 USD level, poised to end the current week lower.

The main event of the day is Nonfarm Payrolls, with the market

frozen in anticipation of the May US employment report. These figures will become the decisive argument for the Federal Reserve ahead of the 16–17 June meeting.

According to the forecast, US Nonfarm Payrolls may fall to 85 thousand, down from the previous 115 thousand. Weaker-than-expected actual data could weaken the dollar and support gold, while data above the forecast could restore hawkish expectations.

The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, contrary to the traditional logic of a safe-haven asset, is putting pressure on gold prices. The escalation is pushing up oil prices, oil is driving up inflation, and inflation is forcing the Fed to maintain a hawkish stance. High interest rates are the main enemy of non-yielding gold. Investors are now fleeing not into gold, but into the dollar, which benefits from this logic.

Yesterday, signals emerged that the market could not ignore. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid stated that the central bank now has a choice: either keep rates unchanged or raise them to fight inflation. His colleague Mary Daly noted that the Federal Reserve is ready to act in either direction depending on the data. This is a fundamental paradigm shift. Just recently, the market was discussing rate cuts. Today, it is discussing the real possibility of rate hikes.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD quotes have formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band and could continue the downward wave following the pattern signal. Since XAUUSD prices remain within a descending channel, the 4,390 USD support level could act as the downside target.

At the same time, today’s technical analysis of XAUUSD also suggests another market scenario, where prices undergo a correction towards 4,545 USD before the decline.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,545 and 4,630

Key support levels: 4,390 and 4,252





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Limit)

A breakout above the 4,545 USD resistance level would create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 4,630

Stop Loss: 4,515

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 4,390 would indicate a continued decline in XAUUSD quotes.

Take Profit: 4,252

Stop Loss: 4,420

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD upside scenario remains continued selling pressure if prices consolidate below 4,390 USD. An additional negative factor is tighter Fed monetary policy and escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which may limit demand for gold and trigger a deeper correction.

Summary

The main driver today is the release of Nonfarm Payrolls. Weaker employment data could support gold, pushing prices higher. Technical analysis of XAUUSD suggests a decline towards 4,390 after a correction.

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