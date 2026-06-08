Gold (XAUUSD) prices stand at 4,327 USD on Monday, with the situation for the precious metal clearly worsening. Discover more in our analysis for 8 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold prices are falling due to strong US labour market data

Gold (XAUUSD) is losing its appeal amid rising government bond yields

XAUUSD forecast for 8 June 2026: 4,300

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) is starting the week at 4,327 USD. Last week closed with one of the sharpest price declines in recent months, with prices falling nearly 3% in a day and more than 4% over the week, hitting new lows since late March.

The main catalyst for the sell-off was the strong US labour market report, which fuelled expectations that interest rates will remain high for an extended period. In May, the US economy created 172 thousand new jobs, compared to the forecast of 85 thousand. A strong labour market confirms the resilience of the US economy and reduces the likelihood of Fed policy easing.

Against this backdrop, US bond yields increased, making gold less attractive than interest-generating instruments.

The situation in the Middle East is adding further pressure to the market. The military conflict around Iran continues to support high oil prices and increase inflation risks. Despite its traditional safe-haven status, gold is currently suffering more from rising interest rate expectations than it is benefiting from geopolitical uncertainty.

After the NFP release, the market revised the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December upwards to approximately 70%. A week earlier, this figure was closer to 50%. Rising rate expectations remain the main negative factor for the precious metal.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast is negative.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) sharply accelerated its decline after the release of strong US labour market data. Prices broke below the 4,395–4,400 support area and fell to 4,328, hitting the lows of recent weeks. Quotes are positioned significantly below the middle Bollinger Band and are pressed against the indicator’s lower boundary, confirming seller dominance and strong downward momentum.

The technical picture remains firmly bearish. After several days of consolidation within the 4,440–4,510 range, the market failed to hold above local support levels, while the strong dollar triggered a new wave of selling. The nearest support is now located in the 4,310–4,320 area, where the local low runs. Below that, market attention may shift to the psychological level of 4,300. Resistance is located in the 4,395–4,400 zone, while a stronger barrier remains around 4,450.

Indicators confirm the negative scenario. MACD is in negative territory and continues to widen its bearish divergence, signalling stronger downward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator remains in oversold territory, warning of the probability of a short-term technical rebound, but has not yet signalled a full-fledged reversal. The baseline scenario remains continued pressure on gold with the risk of testing the 4,300–4,310 area, while for stabilisation the market needs to return prices above 4,395–4,400.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,400 and 4,450

Key support levels: 4,310 and 4,300





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 4,310 would confirm continued strong downward momentum amid hawkish Fed rate expectations and intensify pressure on XAUUSD.

Take Profit: 4,300

Stop Loss: 4,340

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 4,400 resistance level would indicate a technical rebound after the large-scale sell-off and create conditions for a recovery towards 4,450.

Take Profit: 4,450

Stop Loss: 4,365

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD growth scenario remains the release of strong US statistics. Rising US Treasury yields and broader market expectations of a rate hike before the end of the year are putting additional pressure on gold. Demand for safe-haven assets is currently subdued by the impact of monetary factors.

Summary

Gold prices remain under pressure, with the technical picture confirming the strength of the bears. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 8 June 2026, suggests a decline to 4,300.

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