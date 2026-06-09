XAUUSD quotes are recovering, but strong US economic data are limiting the upside potential. Prices currently stand at 4,334 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 9 June 2026.
XAUUSD quotes are rising for the second consecutive trading session. Gold received support from easing geopolitical tensions after Iran and Israel reached an agreement to stop mutual attacks, which reduced investor concerns about a possible escalation of the conflict and the related inflation risks.
However, despite the recovery, gold continues to trade near multi-month lows, pressured by strong US labour market data, which exceeded analysts’ expectations and strengthened market confidence that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish stance. Against this backdrop, expectations of further Fed rate hikes by the end of the year remain in place. This week, investors will focus on the release of US inflation data.
Overall, despite the current rise in XAUUSD, sellers still have the upper hand. Buyers have approached the crucial resistance level of 4,365 USD, a breakout of which could intensify a bullish correction.
XAUUSD quotes continue their corrective growth within a descending channel. Sellers are still holding prices below the EMA-65, indicating continued bearish momentum and sellers’ control of the market. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests the completion of the current upward correction and a renewed decline towards 4,180 USD.
The technical picture remains favourable for a downward scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached overbought territory, signalling the likely end of the corrective rally and the return of selling pressure. A confident breakout below the nearest support level, followed by consolidation below 4,315 USD, would further confirm the future decline.
An alternative scenario suggests stronger buyer activity if prices break above the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidate above 4,385 USD. Such a signal would confirm easing bearish pressure, strengthen the bulls’ positions, and open the way for further growth.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 4,315 would indicate the completion of the Double Top reversal pattern and create conditions for opening short positions.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the 4,385 resistance level would indicate renewed bullish pressure and trigger a strong bullish correction.
The main risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario remain a possible increase in demand for safe-haven assets if geopolitical tensions resume. An additional risk factor is the release of weak US inflation data, which could dampen expectations of tighter Fed policy and trigger a breakout above the 4,385 USD resistance level.
Gold is supported by easing geopolitical risks, but strong US economic data and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its policy tight continue to limit the upside potential of XAUUSD. Today’s XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a high probability of the corrective rise ending and the decline resuming towards 4,180 USD.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.