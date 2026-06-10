Gold continues to lose ground sharply amid possible Fed monetary tightening, with prices currently at 4,180 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 10 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

XAUUSD prices broke below the 4,200 USD support level

US Consumer Price Index (CPI): previously at 3.8%, projected at 4.2%

The markets are pricing in a nearly 73% probability of a Fed rate hike

XAUUSD forecast for 10 June 2026: 4,100 and 4,252

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 10 June 2026, shows that gold continues its sharp decline, reaching new lows since late March. On Wednesday morning, prices fell below the psychological level of 4,200 USD and are currently trading around 4,180 USD per ounce.

The markets are pricing in around a 73% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike before the end of the year. High interest rates increase the cost of holding a non-yielding metal. Strong US labour market data for April is reinforcing expectations of Fed monetary tightening.

The key event for today is the release of US Consumer Price Index data.

The CPI reflects changes in the cost of goods and services for consumers, which helps assess the dynamics of consumer behaviour and economic stagnation. As a rule, a weaker-than-expected reading has a negative impact on the national currency.

The XAUUSD forecast for 10 June 2026 takes into account that the US CPI could rise to 4.2%, up from the previous 3.8%. A rise in the CPI could drive USD strengthening, which could, in turn, trigger another decline in XAUUSD.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could form an upward wave following the pattern signal. Since XAUUSD prices have broken out of the descending channel, the 4,252 USD resistance level could act as the correction target.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario in which prices fall to 4,100 USD without testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,252 and 4,430

Key support levels: 4,100 and 4,000





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 4,100 would signal a continued decline and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 4,000

Stop Loss: 4,130

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 4,252 resistance level would indicate renewed bullish pressure and trigger an upward wave.

Take Profit: 4,430

Stop Loss: 4,225

Risk factors

The main risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario remain a possible increase in demand for safe-haven assets such as precious metals. An additional risk factor is the release of weak US inflation data, which could dampen expectations of Fed policy tightening.

Summary

Gold continues to lose ground, but a correction is possible ahead of the US inflation data release. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 4,252 USD per barrel resistance level.

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