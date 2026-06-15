Gold (XAUUSD) is hovering around 4,217 USD on Monday, with all eyes on the Middle East and statistics. Find more details in our analysis for 15 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold (XAUUSD) prices may consolidate in anticipation of crucial news from the Middle East

Demand for safe-haven assets remains limited

XAUUSD forecast for 15 June 2026: 4,145 or 4,300

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) starts Monday at 4,217 USD per troy ounce, with the market remaining under pressure from falling oil prices amid expectations of a possible agreement between the US and Iran.

Donald Trump stated that a deal could be reached in the foreseeable future, although Tehran stresses that a final decision has not yet been made. Hopes of de-escalation are reducing the geopolitical premium in energy prices and limiting demand for safe-haven assets.

At the same time, gold closed lower for the second consecutive week. Since the start of the conflict around Iran, the market has increasingly focused on the inflationary consequences of rising energy prices. This fuels expectations that global central banks will keep interest rates high and makes non-interest-bearing gold less attractive.

Recent decisions and statistics have further confirmed this scenario. Last week, the ECB raised interest rates for the first time since 2023 and simultaneously revised upwards its inflation forecasts for 2026–2027. In the US, the Producer Price Index (PPI) accelerated to 6.5% year-on-year in May, the highest level since November 2022, strengthening expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike by the end of the current year.

Thus, the main factor for gold remains the issue of high interest rates and inflationary pressures, which continue to limit the recovery potential of the precious metal.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

Gold (XAUUSD) remains in a downtrend on the H4 chart, but after reaching a new local low around 4,020, the market started to form a corrective rebound. Over recent sessions, quotes recovered quickly to the 4,215–4,220 area, returning above the middle Bollinger Band. This indicates a temporary reduction in seller pressure after the prolonged sell-off in the first half of June.

The technical picture still looks like a correction within a broader downward move. Prices remain well below the late May highs and are positioned below the upper Bollinger Band boundary, which runs in the 4,280–4,300 area. The nearest resistance lies around 4,275–4,300, while support remains in the 4,145–4,160 zone. As long as the market holds above this area, buyers retain a chance of continuing the recovery.

Indicators are giving mixed signals. MACD remains in negative territory, but the histogram is reducing the depth of the decline, indicating weakening bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned downwards from overbought territory, suggesting a short-term correction after the sharp rise. The baseline scenario remains consolidation between 4,145 and 4,300, with elevated volatility continuing. To improve the medium-term picture, gold needs to consolidate above 4,275–4,300. A return below 4,145 will again activate the risk of a decline towards the 4,020–4,000 area.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward with signs of corrective recovery

Key resistance levels: 4,275 and 4,300

Key support levels: 4,145 and 4,020





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 4,145 support level would confirm a continued downtrend amid expectations of high Fed rates, persistent inflationary pressures, and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Take Profit: 4,020

Stop Loss: 4,185

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 4,275 resistance level would signal a corrective recovery and open the way to a test of the 4,300 area.

Take Profit: 4,300

Stop Loss: 4,235

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario remains stronger demand for safe-haven assets if the situation in the Middle East deteriorates or negotiations between the US and Iran break down. Signs of easing inflationary pressure in the US and lower expectations of further Fed policy tightening will also support gold.

Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) prices remain low, but the market is moving into a sideways channel. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 15 June 2026, suggests consolidation within the 4,145-4,300 range.

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