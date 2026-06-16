Gold (XAUUSD) prices rose to 4,320 USD as the market is no longer worried about an energy crisis. Discover more in our analysis for 16 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold (XAUUSD) prices rose in response to a lower geopolitical premium and high inflation in the US

The precious metal is poised for consolidation in anticipation of news

XAUUSD forecast for 16 June 2026: 4,275 or 4,410

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) is hovering above 4,300 USD per troy ounce on Tuesday after rising by more than 2% the day before. The market was supported by easing concerns about the energy crisis and a new round of inflation amid expectations of an agreement between the US and Iran.

An interim agreement is expected to be signed in Switzerland as early as Friday. Donald Trump stated that, after the deal comes into force, oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz will be able to resume in full, which will reduce the risks of disruptions in the global energy market.

However, investors remain cautious. Neither Washington nor Tehran has yet published the text of the memorandum, so the market prefers to wait for official confirmation of the agreements.

Interest rates remain an additional factor for gold. If the threat of an energy shock does indeed decline, this will reduce inflation expectations and ease pressure from forecasts for further monetary tightening.

This week, market participants will also focus on the decisions of the world’s largest central banks, with the first Federal Reserve meeting under new Chairman Kevin Warsh in the spotlight. The market is virtually certain that the Fed will leave the rate unchanged, but any signals regarding the future policy path may significantly affect the performance of gold and the dollar.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) continues its recovery after the sharp sell-off in the first half of June. Prices rebounded from the low around 4,020 by more than 300 USD and rose to the 4,340–4,350 area. However, after testing the upper boundary of the local upward impulse, the market faced profit-taking and is currently consolidating around 4,320–4,330. Quotes are holding above the middle Bollinger Band, indicating that buyers retain a moderate advantage.

The technical picture appears neutral to positive. After a local bottom formed, the structure of lower lows was broken, and the market entered a corrective recovery phase. The nearest resistance level lies in the 4,340–4,410 zone, where the upper Bollinger Band runs. Support is located in the 4,275–4,300 area. As long as quotes remain above this zone, the chances of a continued rise remain.

The indicators are giving mixed signals. MACD is in positive territory, indicating continued upward momentum, although the pace of growth is beginning to slow. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned downwards from overbought territory, warning of the risk of a short-term correction after the strong rebound of recent days. The baseline scenario remains consolidation in the 4,275–4,410 range while awaiting new fundamental drivers from the Federal Reserve and news on negotiations between the US and Iran.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: corrective recovery within a broader downtrend

Key resistance levels: 4,340 and 4,410

Key support levels: 4,275 and 4,200





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 4,340 resistance level would confirm an upward correction amid a lower geopolitical premium, expectations that the Fed will keep the rate unchanged, and stabilisation in inflation expectations.

Take Profit: 4,410

Stop Loss: 4,300

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 4,275 support level would signal the end of the corrective rise and bring back downside risks amid the continued hawkish rhetoric of global central banks and a stronger US dollar.

Take Profit: 4,200

Stop Loss: 4,310

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD upside scenario remains a stronger dollar after the Fed meeting or signals that high interest rates will remain in place for a prolonged period. Progress in negotiations between the US and Iran may put additional pressure on gold. Any signs of a deteriorating situation in the Middle East will restore investor interest in gold and support a recovery in prices.

Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) prices rose and then moved into consolidation – many major events still lie ahead. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 16 June 2026, does not rule out sideways movement within the 4,275-4,410 range.

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