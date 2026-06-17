XAUUSD quotes remain under pressure after a series of strong gains as investors assess the outlook for Fed policy. Prices currently stand at 4,324 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 17 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Buyers encountered strong resistance near 4,365 USD

The market is pricing in a recovery in oil supplies through the Persian Gulf if an agreement is reached

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting

XAUUSD forecast for 17 June 2026: 4,505

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are correcting lower after four consecutive trading sessions of gains. Buyers encountered strong resistance in the area of 4,365 USD per ounce, which is so far limiting any further upward correction.

Gold received support at the start of the week from expectations of a possible peace agreement between the US and Iran. Market participants expect the agreement to restore stable oil supplies through the Persian Gulf, which will reduce inflation risks and ease pressure on interest rates.

Investors are focusing mainly on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, which will be published on Wednesday. According to analysts’ expectations, the Fed will leave the key interest rate unchanged. This meeting will be the first for the new Chairman Kevin Warsh, so market participants will closely watch his statements regarding the future outlook for monetary policy.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes continue to move within a developing Triangle pattern. Despite the proximity of the key resistance level at 4,365 USD, selling pressure remains limited, while buyers are holding prices above the EMA-65. The XAUUSD forecast for today suggests a continued upward move, with a target at 4,505 USD.

The technical picture remains favourable for the upside scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator has moved out of overbought territory and is forming a rebound signal from the support line, indicating continued potential for renewed buying. A breakout above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern, with prices consolidating above 4,350 USD, would further confirm the upward move.

An alternative scenario suggests stronger selling pressure if prices break the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern and consolidate below 4,290 USD. Such a signal would cancel the growth scenario and open the potential for a deeper downward correction towards 4,175 USD as part of this technical pattern.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30 (Intraday)

Trend: corrective recovery

Key resistance levels: 4,350 and 4,405

Key support levels: 4,320 and 4,230





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

An upward breakout of the Triangle pattern and consolidation above 4,350 would create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 4,505

Stop Loss: 4,290

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout of the pattern’s lower boundary, with prices dipping below 4,285, would signal a deep bearish correction.

Take Profit: 4,175

Stop Loss: 4,330

Risk factors

The main risks to the XAUUSD upside scenario remain stronger selling pressure if prices fail to consolidate above the 4,365 USD resistance level and a possible breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. An additional negative factor is the probability of more hawkish Fed rhetoric, which could increase demand for the US dollar and lead to a deeper downward correction in XAUUSD prices.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for today suggests continued upward potential with a target at 4,505 USD, provided that quotes consolidate above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern.

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