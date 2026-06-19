Gold (XAUUSD) fell in price to 4,180 USD. Fed signals are leaving the precious metal with no chance. More details are in our analysis for 19 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The price of Gold (XAUUSD) remains under pressure, and the market is moving lower

Part of the geopolitical premium still remains in prices

XAUUSD forecast for 19 June 2026: 4,150

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) fell below 4,200 USD per troy ounce on Friday, completely erasing the gains from the first half of the week. More hawkish Fed signals put pressure on the market and outweighed the positive effect from the peace agreement between the US and Iran and the decline in oil prices.

This week, the US regulator left the rate unchanged, but the updated forecasts showed growing support for a scenario of further monetary tightening. Higher interest rates traditionally reduce the attractiveness of gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset.

The implementation of the interim agreement between the US and Iran became an additional factor. The improvement in the situation around the Strait of Hormuz and the decline in energy prices weakened inflation concerns and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Nevertheless, the market remains cautious. Despite the agreements reached, traders expect that a full recovery in shipping and energy supplies through the region may take months. Therefore, investors have not yet removed the geopolitical factor completely from view.

The forecast for Gold (XAUUSD) is negative.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, Gold (XAUUSD) remains under pronounced downward pressure after a failed attempt to consolidate above resistance at 4,385. The quotes tested this area several times, but buyers did not have enough strength to continue the rise. After reversing from the local highs, the price quickly returned below the middle Bollinger Band and is now trading around 4,180, renewing the lows of recent days.

The technical picture remains negative. The sequence of lower highs remains in place, which confirms that sellers remain in control of the market. The nearest support lies in the 4,150–4,180 zone, and if the market breaks below it, it may once again move towards the key 4,020–4,050 area, which already acted as a strong reversal point earlier. Resistance has shifted to the 4,275–4,385 range, where the main selling pressure of recent sessions is concentrated.

The indicators also support the bearish scenario. MACD remains below the zero mark, while the falling histogram points to the preservation of downward impulse. Stochastic is in the oversold zone, which warns of the probability of a short-term technical rebound, but the market is still showing no signs of a sustainable reversal. The base scenario remains pressure on support at 4,150, with the risk of a further decline towards 4,050–4,020.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,275 and 4,385

Key support levels: 4,150 and 4,050





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A break of support at 4,150 USD may increase pressure from sellers and lead to a continuation of the downward move within the current trend. In this case, the nearest downside target will be support at 4,050 USD.

Take Profit: 4,050

Stop Loss: 4,220

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above resistance at 4,275 USD may become a signal for the development of corrective growth. In this case, the nearest target for buyers will be resistance at 4,385 USD.

Take Profit: 4,385

Stop Loss: 4,220

Risk factors

The main risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario remain US macroeconomic releases. Weak data may put pressure on the US dollar and bond yields, which may support gold and trigger a short-term rebound in the quotes.

Summary

The price of Gold (XAUUSD) continues to fall, and the indicators point to an advantage for the bears. The forecast for Gold (XAUUSD) for today, 19 June 2026, suggests a risk of a decline to 4,150.

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