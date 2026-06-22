XAUUSD quotes are recovering after a series of declines, but the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance continues to limit gold’s potential for further gains. Prices currently stand at 4,194 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 22 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The first round of talks between US and Iranian representatives in Switzerland ended on a positive note

The Fed’s hawkish stance continues to curb gold price growth

The likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December rose to 89%

XAUUSD forecast for 22 June 2026: 4,060

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are on the rise after declining for three consecutive trading sessions. Gold is recovering from weekly lows amid reports of progress in US-Iran negotiations. The first round of talks between representatives of the two countries, held in Switzerland on Monday, ended on a positive note. A spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the parties had achieved substantial progress.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance continues to restrain the precious metal's growth. Last week, the regulator’s Chairman Kevin Warsh focused on persistent inflation risks and gave no signals of possible monetary easing, fuelling expectations of further tightening by the Federal Reserve.

According to the latest data, nine out of nineteen members of the Federal Open Market Committee believe that an interest rate hike may be necessary before the end of the year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the market currently estimates the likelihood of a rate increase in December at 89%, up from 60% before the latest Fed meeting.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes have consolidated above the EMA-65, indicating increased buying pressure. However, despite corrective growth, prices remain within the descending channel. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests a renewed decline towards 4,060 USD.

The technical picture still favours the bearish scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator is rebounding from the resistance line and forming a bearish crossover, signalling the likely resumption of downward momentum. A breakout below the lower boundary of the local ascending channel, with prices consolidating below 4,150 USD, would further confirm the decline.

An alternative scenario suggests stronger buyer activity if prices break the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidate above 4,230 USD. Such a signal would cancel the downside scenario and open the potential for further growth towards 4,315 USD.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15 (intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,225 and 4,315

Key support levels: 4,145 and 4,060





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the corrective channel, with prices consolidating below 4,140 USD, would increase selling pressure and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 4,060

Stop Loss: 4,225

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidation above 4,230 USD may signal the end of the decline and continued growth.

Take Profit: 4,315

Stop Loss: 4,205

Risk factors

The main risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario are linked to a possible increase in demand for gold if further progress is made in negotiations between the US and Iran, which may support growth in safe-haven assets. An additional risk factor is a breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidation above 4,230 USD, which will completely cancel the bearish scenario and open the way to growth.

Summary

Gold’s recovery is supported by positive news about US-Iran negotiations, but expectations of further tightening in Federal Reserve monetary policy continue to limit XAUUSD’s upside potential. As long as quotes remain within the descending channel, the preferred scenario remains a decline to 4,060 USD. Consolidation below 4,150 USD will confirm the fall.

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