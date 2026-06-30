XAUUSD quotes remain under pressure amid expectations of further Fed policy tightening and the continued strength of the US dollar, currently standing at 3,978 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 30 June 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Sellers are attempting to gain a foothold below the 3,965 USD support level, increasing pressure on gold

Easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East reduce demand for safe-haven assets

For XAUUSD to recover, the market needs a weaker USD or lower expectations regarding further Federal Reserve policy tightening

XAUUSD forecast for 30 June 2026: 3,825

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are falling for the second consecutive trading session. Sellers are attempting to consolidate below the 3,965 USD support level, adding to pressure on the precious metal. Meanwhile, gold has already been declining for the fourth consecutive month.

The decline is primarily driven by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations of further Fed monetary policy tightening. Market participants continue to price in three Fed rate hikes this year, with the first of them possibly coming as early as September.

Traders believe the combination of persistently high inflation, expectations of higher interest rates, and a strong US dollar is having a greater impact on gold than traditional support factors. Despite its status as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge, gold is losing appeal amid rising yields and high interest rates.

For gold to regain its upward momentum, the market needs to see a weaker US dollar or lower expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy. Until then, any attempts at growth may remain limited and quickly encounter renewed selling pressure.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes have moved beyond the bullish corrective channel, indicating increasing pressure from sellers. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests a further decline towards 3,825 USD.

The technical picture remains bearish. The Stochastic Oscillator has not yet reached oversold territory, suggesting potential for continued downward movement. An additional signal in favour of a further decline will come from a breakout below the key support level that buyers are holding, followed by price consolidation below 3,945 USD.

An alternative scenario suggests that buyers regain the initiative if prices break above the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidate above 4,020 USD. This signal would cancel the current bearish scenario and indicate the likelihood of a deeper upward correction with a target near 4,135 USD.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 3,950 and 3,885

Key support levels: 4,015 and 4,075





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below the key support level at 3,945 USD would indicate stronger bearish momentum and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 3,825

Stop Loss: 4,025

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel, with prices consolidating above 4,020 USD, would indicate a resumption of the bullish correction.

Take Profit: 4,135

Stop Loss: 4,005

Risk factors

The main risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario remain a possible weakening of the US dollar and reduced expectations of Fed policy tightening, which may restore buyer interest in gold. An additional risk factor is a breakout above the 4,020 USD resistance level, which could invalidate the bearish scenario and trigger a bullish correction.

Summary

Today’s XAUUSD forecast indicates continued downside risks. As long as quotes remain below 4,020 USD, the probability of a further decline towards 3,825 USD remains high.

Open Account