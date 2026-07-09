After the decline, XAUUSD quotes are forming a correction amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, with prices currently at 4,068 USD per ounce. Discover more in our analysis for 9 July 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 9 July 2026, shows that gold is forming a correction after the decline and testing the 4,068 USD mark.
The main driver of today’s volatility is the US President’s decision to terminate the temporary agreement on ending the conflict with Iran, followed by new US military strikes on Iranian facilities in response to attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Against this backdrop, gold has found itself trapped in a geopolitical paradox: the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which should have supported prices, is instead weighing on the metal due to inflation expectations.
The minutes of the June Federal Reserve meeting, published yesterday, showed that officials remain concerned about inflation risks. Some Fed officials acknowledged the possibility of further rate hikes if price pressures persist.
Despite the short-term pressure, gold remains in demand. Central banks continue to increase reserves, with China adding to its holdings for the 20th consecutive month, while geopolitical polarisation and de-dollarisation support long-term demand for the metal.
The XAUUSD forecast for 9 July 2026 takes into account that inflation expectations and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy continue to pressure gold. At the same time, news from the Middle East remains the priority, and XAUUSD prices react to it first.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and may form an upward wave following the pattern signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within a descending channel, the upside target could be the 4,220 USD resistance level.
At the same time, today’s technical analysis of XAUUSD also suggests another market scenario, in which prices could decline to 3,970 USD without testing the resistance level.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 4,138 would confirm a renewed upward movement and create conditions for continued growth towards the next resistance level.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 3,970 support level would increase selling pressure and increase the likelihood of a decline towards 3,890.
The main risks to the upside scenario remain a possible strengthening of the US dollar following the release of the minutes of the June Fed meeting and a more hawkish tone from the US regulator regarding further interest rate decisions. An additional pressure factor could be easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which would reduce demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
Rising tensions in the Middle East and inflation risks continue to pressure gold. At the same time, today’s technical analysis of XAUUSD suggests growth towards 4,220 USD.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.