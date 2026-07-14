Ahead of US data, gold is attempting to regain ground, with XAUUSD prices testing the 4,030 USD level. Find out more in our analysis for 14 July 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

US Consumer Price Index (CPI): previously at 4.2%, projected at 3.8%

The escalation of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz is weighing on XAUUSD quotes

The Federal Reserve may raise the interest rate in the near term

XAUUSD forecast for 14 July 2026: 4,090 or 3,960

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 14 July 2026, shows that gold is forming a correction after declining and testing the 4,030 USD mark.

Following a series of hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials, the market has increased the likelihood of an interest rate hike at the September meeting. Rising Treasury yields and a stronger dollar are reducing the appeal of gold as a non-yielding asset.

The escalation of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices up nearly 9% to monthly highs. Instead of fleeing to a safe haven, investors focused on the consequences: higher oil prices are fuelling inflation, and inflation is forcing the Fed to maintain a hawkish stance. By this logic, non-yielding gold is outperformed by bonds and the USD.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s statement on Monday dealt a key blow to gold. He made it clear that the Fed may be forced to raise interest rates in the near term if inflationary pressure persists.

Today, the market will publish US June consumer inflation data (CPI). According to the forecast, the headline reading may decline to 3.8% from the previous 4.2% due to lower petrol prices, but the core CPI may remain unchanged at 2.9%.

The escalation of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, which would traditionally have pushed prices up due to gold’s safe-haven status, is now weighing on the metal due to higher oil prices, inflation, and expectations of further Fed policy tightening.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As the pattern’s signal plays out, quotes may form an upward wave. Since XAUUSD prices remain within a descending channel, the upside target could be the 4,090 USD resistance level.

At the same time, XAUUSD technical analysis for today also suggests another market scenario, in which prices could dip to 3,960 USD without testing a resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,090 and 4260

Key support levels: 3,960 and 3,900





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 3,960 would signal a continued decline and confirm selling pressure ahead of US inflation data.

Take Profit: 3,900

Stop Loss: 3,985

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 4,090 resistance level would signal continued growth and open the way to the next target.

Take Profit: 4,260

Stop Loss: 4,070

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario remains increased demand for gold as a safe-haven asset if the situation in the Middle East deteriorates even further. Weaker-than-expected US inflation data may also support buyers, as it would reduce expectations for further Fed policy tightening and create conditions for price growth.

Summary

The key driver for XAUUSD's price movement today is the release of US CPI data. Against this backdrop, XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,090 USD.

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