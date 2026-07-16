XAUUSD quotes are correcting after testing a key resistance level, while market participants assess the impact of slowing US inflation. Prices currently stand at 4,032 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 16 July 2026.
XAUUSD prices are declining after failing to consolidate above the local resistance level at 4,070 USD. Despite persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, gold remains under pressure. One of the factors was the sharp rise in oil prices amid the escalation of the conflict, which has fuelled inflation expectations and curbed demand for the precious metal. At the same time, gold’s losses are being restrained by weaker-than-expected US inflation data, which have reduced the likelihood of imminent Fed policy tightening.
Wednesday’s statistics showed that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) in June unexpectedly declined for the first time in almost a year, primarily due to lower energy prices. A similar signal came a day earlier from consumer inflation. According to the data, annual growth in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed to 3.5% from 4.2% a month earlier, while the consensus forecast had expected a reading of 3.8%. Weaker inflation data increased expectations that price pressures in the US economy are gradually easing.
The change in inflation data immediately affected market participants’ expectations regarding the Fed’s further actions. While the probability of a rate hike at the 29 July meeting was estimated at around 39% before the report’s release, after the data release, it fell to 16%. Investors believe weak readings were recorded across several key inflation components, virtually eliminating the possibility of an imminent rate hike. At the moment, the market’s baseline scenario remains keeping the rate at its current level, which could support gold in the medium term.
XAUUSD quotes continue to consolidate within a Triangle pattern, remaining below the EMA-65, indicating that sellers have the upper hand. The baseline XAUUSD forecast for today suggests a downward momentum, with the nearest target at 3,945 USD.
Technical indicators confirm the prevailing bearish sentiment. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning upwards from oversold territory, signalling a probable short-term correction towards the pattern’s upper boundary. However, such growth is still seen only as an opportunity for selling to resume. A breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern, followed by consolidation below the key level of 4,015 USD, would further confirm the downside scenario, increasing the likelihood of continued downward movement.
An alternative scenario will come into play if prices confidently break above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern and consolidate above 4,070 USD. This signal would indicate that buyers are regaining the initiative, cancel the current bearish scenario, and open the potential for further growth with the nearest target at 4,145 USD.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with a breakout of the 4,015 level would create conditions for opening short positions in XAUUSD.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel, with prices consolidating above 4,070, would indicate strengthening bullish momentum and create conditions for growth in XAUUSD prices.
The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario remains growing demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amid a further escalation in geopolitical tensions. Continued expectations of Fed policy easing could provide additional support to buyers, increasing the likelihood of a breakout above the 4,070 USD resistance level.
In the short term, XAUUSD remains under pressure, as quotes continue to trade below the EMA-65 and remain within the bearish Triangle pattern.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.