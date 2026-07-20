Escalating geopolitical conflicts and rising oil prices are putting direct pressure on gold, but XAUUSD quotes have climbed back above the 4,000 USD mark. Discover more in our analysis for 20 July 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Tehran officially stated that the ceasefire between the US and Iran has effectively collapsed

The market is pricing in at least one Federal Reserve interest rate hike before the end of the year

XAUUSD forecast for 20 July 2026: 4,100 and 3,930

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 20 July 2026, shows that gold, while forming a correction after the decline, has climbed above the psychological 4,000 USD level.

The US-Iran conflict continues to escalate in the Middle East, with Tehran officially stating that the ceasefire between the US and Iran has effectively collapsed.

The conflict pushed Brent oil to around 90.00 USD per barrel. Rising oil prices are fuelling inflation expectations, which, in turn, is strengthening the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, with several Fed officials already stating that rates may need to be raised. The market is pricing in at least one hike before the end of the year, making the dollar more attractive than non-yielding gold.

The XAUUSD forecast for 20 July takes into account that the escalation of the war in the Middle East, which would logically have pushed the metal higher, is now weighing on it through rising oil prices, inflation, and hawkish Fed rate expectations. Nevertheless, gold periodically continues to demonstrate its significance and makes attempts to recover lost ground against the USD.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and continue to form an upward wave following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within a descending channel, the 4,100 USD resistance level could be a potential upside target.

At the same time, today’s technical analysis of XAUUSD also suggests another market scenario, in which prices decline to 3,930 USD without testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,050 and 4,100

Key support levels: 3,930 and 3,800





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 3,930 support level would create conditions for opening short positions in XAUUSD.

Take Profit: 3,800

Stop Loss: 3,945

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level, with prices consolidating above 4,050, would indicate continued growth and create conditions for opening long positions in XAUUSD.

Take Profit: 4,100

Stop Loss: 4,030

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario remains increased demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amid a further escalation in geopolitical tensions. Additional support for buyers may come from Federal Reserve policy easing, which would increase the likelihood of a breakout above the 4,100 USD resistance level.

Summary

XAUUSD prices continue to attempt a recovery following a new escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran. Today’s XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,100 USD.

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