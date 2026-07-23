Gold (XAUUSD) is trading near 4,130 USD, with demand for safe-haven assets taking centre stage. Find out more in our analysis for 23 July 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) is hovering at 4,130 USD per ounce on Thursday, close to a two-week high. Buying on dips and demand for safe-haven assets are offsetting pressure from high oil prices and expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy.
Geopolitics remains in focus. Iran-backed Houthis said they had attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, fuelling concerns about potential energy supply disruptions.
Donald Trump also threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure if vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. This increased the risk of further military escalation and supported demand for gold.
At the same time, the metal remains well below its January record. Rising oil prices are increasing inflation risks and expectations that US interest rates will remain high for longer. The market is pricing in two 25-basis-point rate hikes by March 2027 and estimates the likelihood of the first move as early as September at around 70%.
The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderate.
On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the bullish structure remains intact after a recovery from the 3,970 area, with priceы currently trading near 4,124 USD. Quotes have pulled back from the upper Bollinger Band and the 4,168 resistance level but remain well above the indicator’s middle line, so buyers still have the upper hand.
The nearest resistance level lies in the 4,132–4,168 area, followed by 4,196. Support levels are located at 4,100 and 4,067. Consolidation above 4,168 would open the way for further gains, while a decline below 4,100 would deepen the correction towards 4,067.
MACD remains in positive territory and confirms continued upward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned down after leaving overbought territory, indicating the likelihood of a short-term correction. The baseline scenario remains consolidation within the 4,100–4,168 range with a moderately positive bias.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,168 resistance level would confirm continued bullish momentum and create conditions for further XAUUSD gains.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 4,100 support level would indicate weakening buying pressure and a deeper correction.
The main risk to the bullish XAUUSD scenario remains stronger expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes, which would support the US dollar and US Treasury yields. Easing geopolitical tensions would put additional pressure on gold. As long as prices remain above 4,100, buyers retain the advantage.
Gold prices have risen, driven by external developments. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 23 July 2026, expects the 4,100–4,168 range to remain intact, with a moderate upward bias within it.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.