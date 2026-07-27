Gold is strengthening ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, with prices currently at 4,085 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 27 July 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 27 July 2026, shows that gold, after failing to break below the 4,000 USD support level, is forming an upward wave and testing the 4,100 USD level.
Oil prices declined following reports of a temporary pause in the confrontation between the US and Iran, reducing concerns about a new wave of inflation in the US and lowering the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Against this backdrop, gold received support despite some decline in demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
The main event of the week remains the Federal Reserve meeting on 28–29 July. The market expects interest rates to remain unchanged, but statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh regarding the future direction of monetary policy should be closely monitored. Any hints that a hawkish stance will be maintained could alter expectations in the gold market.
Despite ongoing volatility, global central banks continue to diversify their international reserves in favour of gold. This factor remains one of the key sources of long-term market support and helps offset the impact of interest rate expectations.
The XAUUSD forecast for 27 July 2026 takes into account that the fundamental backdrop for gold has become more favourable. The temporary easing of geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices lower and eased inflation concerns, reducing pressure on expectations of restrictive Federal Reserve policy. The outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting will now become the key driver for the gold market.
On the XAUUSD H4 chart, prices have formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and continue to form an upward wave following the pattern signal. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the 4,155 USD resistance level may serve as the target for the pullback.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario involving a correction towards 4,040 USD before growth resumes.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 4,040 support level would confirm increased selling pressure and create conditions for further declines in XAUUSD.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,155 resistance level would indicate weakening selling pressure and a deeper correction.
The main risk to the XAUUSD upside scenario remains stronger expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, which would support the US dollar and US Treasury yields. Easing geopolitical tensions could put additional pressure on gold. As long as prices remain above 4,000 USD, buyers will have the upper hand.
This week’s Federal Reserve meeting could provide additional support for gold if monetary policy is eased. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,155 USD after a correction.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.