Gold is strengthening ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, with prices currently at 4,085 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 27 July 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The main event of the week is the Federal Reserve meeting

Global central banks continue to diversify their international reserves in favour of gold

XAUUSD forecast for 27 July 2026: 4,155 or 4,040

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 27 July 2026, shows that gold, after failing to break below the 4,000 USD support level, is forming an upward wave and testing the 4,100 USD level.

Oil prices declined following reports of a temporary pause in the confrontation between the US and Iran, reducing concerns about a new wave of inflation in the US and lowering the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Against this backdrop, gold received support despite some decline in demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

The main event of the week remains the Federal Reserve meeting on 28–29 July. The market expects interest rates to remain unchanged, but statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh regarding the future direction of monetary policy should be closely monitored. Any hints that a hawkish stance will be maintained could alter expectations in the gold market.

Despite ongoing volatility, global central banks continue to diversify their international reserves in favour of gold. This factor remains one of the key sources of long-term market support and helps offset the impact of interest rate expectations.

The XAUUSD forecast for 27 July 2026 takes into account that the fundamental backdrop for gold has become more favourable. The temporary easing of geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices lower and eased inflation concerns, reducing pressure on expectations of restrictive Federal Reserve policy. The outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting will now become the key driver for the gold market.

Technical outlook

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, prices have formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and continue to form an upward wave following the pattern signal. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the 4,155 USD resistance level may serve as the target for the pullback.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario involving a correction towards 4,040 USD before growth resumes.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,155 and 4,300

Key support levels: 4,040 and 3,900





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 4,040 support level would confirm increased selling pressure and create conditions for further declines in XAUUSD.

Take Profit: 3,900

Stop Loss: 4,070

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 4,155 resistance level would indicate weakening selling pressure and a deeper correction.

Take Profit: 4,300

Stop Loss: 4,025

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD upside scenario remains stronger expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, which would support the US dollar and US Treasury yields. Easing geopolitical tensions could put additional pressure on gold. As long as prices remain above 4,000 USD, buyers will have the upper hand.

Summary

This week’s Federal Reserve meeting could provide additional support for gold if monetary policy is eased. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,155 USD after a correction.

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