XAUUSD is declining for the second consecutive day amid growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, with prices currently standing at 4,045 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 28 July 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Prices remain within a Triangle pattern after rebounding from its upper boundary

Expectations of a change in Federal Reserve policy are putting pressure on gold

Easing geopolitical tensions are limiting demand for safe-haven assets

XAUUSD forecast for 28 July 2026: 3,825

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD continues to move lower, declining for the second consecutive trading session. Prices remain trapped within a Triangle pattern, while selling pressure increased after a rebound from the upper boundary of the formation, with gold now heading towards its lower boundary. A breakout below the Triangle’s lower boundary at 3,965 USD could signal stronger downward momentum and open the way for a deeper decline.

Expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s future policy are adding to pressure on the precious metal. Traders are factoring in the likelihood of an interest rate hike this week, which could strengthen Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s position in the fight against inflation following his statements on the need to restore price stability.

Gold also remains under pressure from easing geopolitical tensions. Following US President Donald Trump’s statement that Washington is in talks with Iran, concerns about energy supply disruptions eased, pushing oil prices lower and dampening demand for safe-haven assets.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes have consolidated below the EMA-65, increasing selling pressure and the likelihood of a breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests that the downward movement may resume, with a target at 3,825 USD.

Technical indicators confirm that bearish sentiment remains. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned downwards after rebounding from overbought territory, indicating weaker buying activity and a possible continuation of the downward momentum. An additional signal in favour of a further decline would be a breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern, followed by consolidation below 3,965 USD. This would confirm the strength of the bearish scenario, which could accelerate the XAUUSD decline towards the next support levels.

An alternative scenario would come into play if prices break confidently above the pattern’s upper boundary and consolidate above 4,135 USD. Such a signal would indicate that buyers have regained control, invalidate the current bearish outlook, and create conditions for the upward movement to resume, with the prospect of further growth.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,135 and 4,325

Key support levels: 4,005 and 3,965





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern, followed by consolidation below 3,965 USD, would create conditions for opening short positions and increase selling pressure.

Take Profit: 3,825

Stop Loss: 4,075

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern, followed by consolidation above 4,135, would indicate the end of the downward momentum and the development of an upward move.

Take Profit: 4,335

Stop Loss: 4,070

Risk factors

Risks to the XAUUSD bearish scenario are associated with a potential return above the EMA-65 and a breakout above the Triangle pattern’s upper boundary at 4,135 USD. In this case, selling pressure would ease, and buyers would receive a signal to resume the upward movement, with the prospect of further growth.

Summary

XAUUSD prices remain under bearish pressure after consolidating below the EMA-65, while approaching the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern increases the risk of a further decline. A breakout below 3,965 USD would strengthen the downward momentum.

Open Account