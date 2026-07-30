Gold’s attempts to recover lost ground failed once again following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. XAUUSD prices currently stand at 4,035 USD. For more details, see our analysis for 30 July 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision: previously at 3.75%, currently at 3.75%

The Federal Reserve’s primary task is to keep inflation under control

XAUUSD forecast for 30 July 2026: 4,140 and 3,975

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 30 July 2026, shows that gold is forming another downward wave after a rise and is testing the 4,030 USD level.

The main event this week was the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave the interest rate unchanged at 3.75%. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh reiterated that the top priority is currently to keep inflation under control. In addition, three other FOMC members called for an immediate rate hike. This fuelled market expectations that monetary policy tightening could return to the agenda as early as the September meeting.

Following the meeting, US Treasury yields began to rise as market participants reassessed the likelihood of further rate hikes. When bond yields rise, gold becomes less attractive because it does not generate interest income.

The next important market benchmark will be the publication of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which the Federal Reserve considers its primary inflation gauge. If the data exceeds the previous reading and the forecast, expectations of tighter policy could increase. Conversely, weaker figures could revive demand for gold.

Gold continues to receive support from geopolitical tensions and risks. However, more hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and rising US bond yields are limiting interest in the metal. The market is now fully focused on US inflation data, which will largely determine expectations for Federal Reserve interest rates in the coming months.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and continue to form a downward wave as the pattern signal plays out. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the 3,975 USD support level could be a downside target.

However, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario, involving a correction towards 4,140 USD before the decline resumes.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,140 and 4,185

Key support levels: 3,975 and 3,940





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 3,975 support level would confirm increased selling pressure and create conditions for a further decline in XAUUSD.

Take Profit: 3,940

Stop Loss: 4,000

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 4,140 resistance level, would indicate weakening downward momentum and the development of an upward wave.

Take Profit: 4,185

Stop Loss: 4,120

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD bearish scenario is a potential softening of the Federal Reserve’s rhetoric or a new surge in geopolitical tensions, which could revive demand for safe-haven assets. As long as gold remains below 4,046, sellers have the upper hand.

Summary

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision added to pressure on gold. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a decline towards the 3,975 USD support level.

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