Gold (XAUUSD) prices fall to 4,074 USD as the market has fully priced in the previous decline in the US dollar. Find out more in our analysis for 31 July 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) is trading at 4,074 USD per ounce on Friday after two sessions of gains, supported by a sharp decline in the US dollar amid speculation that Japan had again intervened in the currency market to strengthen the yen.
Gold also gained momentum this week after the Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates steady despite rising inflation risks due to renewed tensions in the Middle East. However, expectations of tighter policy continue to limit the upside, with the market pricing in an approximately 63% probability of a September rate hike.
Additional demand for safe-haven assets was supported by new US strikes on facilities in Iran in response to Tehran’s attacks on US forces and infrastructure in the region. This reduced the chances of a swift diplomatic agreement.
Gold (XAUUSD) is up more than 2% this month and is poised to close July with its first gain in five months.
The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderate.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD is attempting to recover. However, after rising above 4,100, prices have entered a correction phase and are trading near 4,075. Quotes remain above the middle Bollinger Band, so the short-term structure remains moderately positive.
The nearest support level lies in the 4,066–4,055 area, followed by the 4,038 and 4,011 levels. Resistance is located at 4,093–4,101, and a breakout would open the way towards 4,120 and the key 4,168 level. As long as gold remains above 4,066, another growth attempt is possible.
MACD is near the zero line, indicating weak upward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator turned down after approaching overbought territory, so a local correction may continue. The base case remains movement within the 4,066–4,101 range with a moderately positive bias.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,101 resistance level would confirm the completion of the local correction and create conditions for further XAUUSD growth.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 4,066 support level would indicate weakening buying pressure and a deeper correction.
The main risk to the XAUUSD bullish scenario remains a stronger US dollar amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September. Gold could face additional pressure from easing geopolitical tensions and lower demand for safe-haven assets. As long as prices hold above 4,066, another attempt to rise towards 4,101–4,120 remains likely.
Gold prices are undergoing a correction after their rise. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 31 July 2026, suggests consolidation within the 4,066–4,101 range.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.