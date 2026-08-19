Gold (XAUUSD) prices fell to 4,360 USD, with surging bond yields weighing on gold. Find out more in our analysis for 19 August 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold (XAUUSD) prices are recovering after a decline

The surge in 30-year US Treasury yields could significantly impact gold’s trajectory

XAUUSD forecast for 19 August 2026: 4,309 or 4,440

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) is trading below 4,360 USD per ounce on Wednesday after falling by almost 2% in the previous session. The metal has come under pressure from high government bond yields amid rising fiscal risks and inflationary pressures.

The yield on 30-year US Treasuries reached a 19-year high this week, with government bond yields in other major economies also up to multi-year highs. This increases the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Rising oil prices have added further negative pressure. The US and Iran have yet to show significant progress in negotiations to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump said that no talks with Tehran are currently underway. Iranian forces have stepped up attacks on shipping in the strait.

Investors are now awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting and a speech by Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. These events may provide new guidance on the future direction of US monetary policy.

The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderately positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD retains a broader bullish structure, although after failing to consolidate around 4,440, it entered a correction phase. Prices are trading near 4,360, below the middle Bollinger Band and not far from the indicator’s lower boundary. Selling pressure persists in the short term, although the broader rise that began in early August has not yet been broken.

The nearest support level is located at 4,309. A breakout below this mark would deepen the correction and open the way towards 4,270 and then 4,214. The first resistance area is 4,380–4,390, while the key level remains 4,440. To restore sustained bullish momentum, buyers need to consolidate above this zone.

MACD is near the neutral level and indicates a noticeable weakening of the previous bullish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has fallen below 20 and entered oversold territory, so a local rebound from current levels is possible. The baseline scenario remains trading within the 4,309–4,440 range with a neutral-to-positive bias.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 4,440 and 4,480

Key support levels: 4,309 and 4,270





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 4,440 resistance level would confirm a recovery in the bullish momentum in XAUUSD and create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 4,480

Stop Loss: 4,410

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 4,309 support level would indicate a deeper correction and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 4,270

Stop Loss: 4,335

Risk factors

The main risks to gold’s further gains remain high US bond yields, potentially hawkish signals from the FOMC minutes and Kevin Warsh’s speech in Jackson Hole, as well as another rise in oil prices and inflation expectations. At the same time, oversold conditions on the H4 chart and the broader bullish structure leave room for XAUUSD to recover towards 4,440.

Summary

Gold prices are stabilising after a decline. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 19 August 2026, expects range-bound trading between 4,309 and 4,440, with an upside bias.

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