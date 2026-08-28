Gold continues to correct in anticipation of signals from the Federal Reserve, with prices currently at 4,575 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 28 August 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 28 August 2026, shows that gold continues its corrective wave after reaching its highest levels in more than three months and is testing 4,575 USD.
Today, markets are awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s speech at Jackson Hole. Following recent signals from Fed officials about persistent inflation risks, investors are concerned about a more hawkish tone. This could increase the appeal of the US dollar and yield-bearing assets relative to gold.
The core PCE rose to 3.7% in July, while the Federal Reserve’s target is 2.00%. The market estimates the probability of a rate hike in September at around 34%, while the likelihood of a hike by December is already significantly higher. This backdrop limits gold’s potential, as the metal does not generate interest income.
Demand for gold from ETFs and the official sector remains one of the factors helping to offset interest rate pressure. In August, gold received support after the US Treasury bought back long-term bonds, easing tensions in the debt market.
The situation around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz continues to influence inflation expectations and demand for safe-haven assets. At the same time, the agreement between Iran and Oman has already pushed oil prices lower, slightly reducing the geopolitical premium in gold.
Gold is bolstered by ETF demand, official-sector purchases, and geopolitical uncertainty, but persistent US inflation and the high likelihood that the Fed will maintain tight policy limit upside potential. Today’s key driver is Kevin Warsh’s speech at Jackson Hole: a dovish tone could restore support for gold, while an emphasis on inflation and interest rates could add to pressure on the metal.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As the pattern signal develops, prices could form an upward wave. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the upside target is the 4,720 USD resistance level.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario, in which prices could correct towards 4,550 USD and continue their upward momentum after testing the support level.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the resistance level, with XAUUSD prices consolidating above 4,620 USD, would indicate the end of the current correction and increase bullish pressure.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
If bullish pressure weakens and the correction continues, a breakout and consolidation below the 4,550 USD support level would indicate a continued correction.
The trade idea is valid until midnight on 29 August 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the bullish XAUUSD scenario remains hawkish rhetoric from Kevin Warsh at Jackson Hole, which, amid high inflation, could fuel expectations of US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Gold continues to correct ahead of the Federal Reserve Chairman’s speech. Technical analysis suggests XAUUSD prices could rise towards the 4,720 USD resistance level once the correction is complete.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.