XAUUSD is rising for a second consecutive trading session after rebounding from strong support. The current price is 4,367 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 18 September 2026.
XAUUSD is rising for a second consecutive trading session. Buyers held the 4,250 USD support level and then began testing the 4,395 USD resistance level more actively. The Federal Reserve's decision to raise the key interest rate by 25 basis points removed a source of uncertainty and helped improve investor sentiment. The Federal Reserve noted that inflation remains elevated, but its policy should help bring it back towards the 2% target.
According to traders' average forecast, the key rate could be raised by another 25 basis points before the end of 2026. Market participants currently assess the probability of another rate increase at the October meeting at 53.1%, according to CME FedWatch.
US labour market data released on Thursday provided additional support to XAUUSD. Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell by 10,000 to 196,000. Analysts had instead expected the figure to rise to 208,000. Despite the resilience of the labour market, the decline in claims strengthened expectations regarding the future path of Federal Reserve monetary policy, supporting demand for gold. Today's XAUUSD forecast remains bullish.
XAUUSD has consolidated above the EMA-65 line and moved out of the descending channel, indicating stronger buying pressure. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a continuation of the upward move towards the 4,575 USD target.
Technical indicators remain predominantly bullish. The Stochastic Oscillator reversed from the support area and formed a bullish crossover, indicating a high probability of further gains. An additional signal in favour of the bullish scenario would be consolidation above 4,395 USD. This would confirm stronger bullish momentum and open the way for buyers towards the next target.
The alternative scenario would become relevant if support is broken and the price consolidates below 4,280 USD. In this case, the bullish structure could be disrupted and selling pressure could intensify, creating conditions for a downward correction.
Trading scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the local 4,395 resistance level would indicate stronger bullish momentum towards the 4,575 target and create conditions for opening long positions.
The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 19 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the bullish scenario remains buyers' inability to consolidate above the 4,395 USD resistance level. An additional negative signal would be a downward reversal in the Stochastic Oscillator and a break below the 4,280 USD support level, which could intensify the corrective decline.
The current two-day recovery in XAUUSD towards the 4,395 USD resistance level is supported by improved investor sentiment after uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's move was removed.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.