Gold is ending the week near 4,360 USD per ounce after recovering by almost 2% earlier. Lower oil prices and bond yields have reduced pressure on the metal, although the effects of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike in three years continue to restrain buyers.
This week, the key question will be whether XAUUSD can sustain its recovery after defending the 4,235 area.
The fundamental backdrop for gold has become less negative following the decline in oil prices. Oil is falling as Saudi Arabia restores supplies through the East-West pipeline, helping to ease concerns about a new inflationary impulse.
At the same time, US Treasury yields have started to decline. The yield on 10-year notes has returned to around 4.93% after moving above 5% earlier in the week. This factor is directly important for gold: lower yields reduce the advantage of interest-bearing assets over the metal, which does not generate coupon income.
Monetary policy nevertheless remains a risk factor. The Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in three years and signalled that additional tightening may be needed to contain inflation. The market currently estimates the probability of another move as early as October at around 53%.
Gold is therefore receiving support from lower oil prices and a correction in yields, but expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases are limiting the upside potential. A sustained recovery in XAUUSD would require a further easing of pressure from the bond market.
On the daily chart, gold remains in a corrective structure after failing to consolidate above 4,680 in August. The subsequent decline brought the price to the important horizontal support at 4,234, from which the market is currently attempting to rebound.
The nearest resistance is at 4,367. A break above it would return the price to the upper half of the local range and open the way towards 4,425 and 4,554. The key medium-term resistance remains at 4,698. On the downside, 4,234 is the main support, below which the next targets are 4,168 and 4,040.
The price remains in the lower half of the Bollinger Bands. MACD has moved below zero and continues to confirm weakening of the previous upward move. At the same time, the Stochastic Oscillator has turned upwards after leaving oversold territory: the fast line has risen to around 50 points and is above the signal line.
The combination of indicators points to the possibility of a further technical recovery, but to confirm a change in short-term momentum, buyers need to push XAUUSD back above 4,367.
The rebound from 4,235 and the Stochastic Oscillator’s upward reversal are creating conditions for a recovery, but the price remains below important resistance. Therefore, buying becomes relevant only after a confirmed break above 4,367.
Buy scenario
Consolidation above 4,367 would confirm stronger demand after the support held and create conditions for a continued recovery.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 25 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
If XAUUSD remains below 4,367, the trade idea will not be activated.
Gold begins the new week after rebounding from the key support level at 4,235, while falling US Treasury yields are improving conditions for a recovery. At the same time, the technical structure does not yet confirm a full return of buyers.
The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 21–25 September suggests a recovery if 4,367 is broken, with potential for a move towards 4,554.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.