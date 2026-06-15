Bitcoin gained support after positive news on the conflict between the US and Iran, but the rise remains fragile for now. A breakout above the 66,500 USD level will open the way to 70,400 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 15 June 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

Bitcoin gained support from positive news from the Middle East

The Federal Reserve’s rate decision this week may support BTCUSD quotes

Bitcoin ETFs are seeing capital inflows

BTCUSD forecast for 15 June 2026: 70,400

Fundamental analysis

Today’s BTCUSD analysis shows that Bitcoin continues to recover after the June sell-off and is trading around 65,800 USD. Bitcoin was bolstered by positive news on the conflict between the US and Iran: the sides reported a preliminary agreement on ending hostilities and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This reduced market tensions and improved investor sentiment towards risk assets.

The Federal Reserve meeting on 17 June remains the main factor for the Bitcoin price this week. The market expects the rate to remain at 3.75%, but high inflation continues to weigh on risk assets. In May, the US CPI accelerated to 4.2% year-on-year, while monthly growth came in at 0.5%. Therefore, the picture for BTC remains mixed: inflation supports interest in scarce assets, but high rates make investors more cautious.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs also influence the market. After heavy outflows in early June, the situation started to stabilise: on 10 June, net outflow totalled 213.9 million USD, on 11 June, it stood at 22.5 million USD, while on 12 June, the funds already posted a net inflow of 85.9 million USD. Overall, from 1 to 12 June, the total net outflow still remained at 2.04 billion USD, so it is still too early to talk about a full-fledged reversal.

As a result, the BTCUSD forecast for 15 June 2026 remains moderately positive. If ETF inflows continue and the Fed does not intensify its hawkish rhetoric, BTCUSD may attempt to consolidate above 66,500 USD and continue its upward trajectory.

Technical outlook

Last week, on the H4 chart, BTCUSD quotes attempted to break above the 64,000 USD resistance level several times, and it was only over the weekend that they were able to overcome this level, driven by positive news from the Middle East. Against this backdrop, today the quotes may reach the key resistance level at 66,500 USD and try to break it.

The MACD indicator remains in positive territory, signalling prevailing optimism in the market and strengthening the potential for further growth. In addition, the Stochastic indicator remains between the 20 and 80 levels, leaving room for BTCUSD quotes to rise. However, as the price approaches the 66,500 USD level, the Stochastic will most likely move into overbought territory, suggesting quotes may fail to overcome this resistance on the first attempt. But after a breakout, BTCUSD will open the way to the next resistance level at 70,400 USD.

Overall, the main Bitcoin forecast for 15 June is a test of the 66,500 USD resistance level. A breakout of this level may become the catalyst for further growth towards 70,400 USD. If the price fails to overcome the 66,500 USD resistance level, the market should expect a repeated test of support at 64,000 USD.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 66,500 and 70,400

Key support levels: 64,000





Bitcoin trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 66,500 USD resistance level would confirm the strength of the upward move and act as a catalyst for growth towards the next resistance level at 70,400 USD

Take Profit: 70,400

Stop Loss: 65,900

Alternative scenario (Buy Limit)

If BTCUSD quotes fail to overcome resistance at 66,500 USD today, a retest of the 64,000 USD support level should be expected. Since the market remains optimistic amid positive news from the Middle East, the price is expected to rebound from support at 64,000 USD and recover towards the 66,500 USD resistance level.

Buy Limit: 64,000

Take Profit: 66,500

Stop Loss: 63,500

Risk factors

The main risks for BTCUSD remain the Federal Reserve meeting on 17 June and the possible resumption of outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs. If BTCUSD fails to consolidate above 66,500 USD, the price could return to the 64,000 USD support level.

Summary

Bitcoin is now in a phase of changing sentiment. The market is gradually moving from negativity to a more positive perception. However, this position remains fragile for now, and any negative factor may push quotes back to the 64,000 USD level.

The first important signal for BTCUSD will be a breakout above the 66,500 USD resistance level. If quotes consolidate above this mark, this could be the beginning of a more sustainable upward move.

Open Account