The BTC price is falling towards 64,100 USD, with investors concerned about geopolitical uncertainty. Find out more in our analysis for 22 June 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

The BTC price may move lower if geopolitical tensions remain high

The technical picture still looks neutral

BTCUSD forecast for 22 June 2026: 63,300 or 64,700

Fundamental analysis

The BTC rate is starting the new week under pressure from geopolitical risks. Over the weekend, US-Iranian talks in Switzerland ended without result after the Iranian delegation left the meeting amid new tough statements from US President Donald Trump. This has fuelled concerns about a possible escalation of the conflict and potential disruptions to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The market is discussing the risk of a “Black Monday” for risk assets. If tensions in the Middle East start to rise again, investors may reduce positions in equities and cryptocurrencies in favour of safe-haven instruments. Additional concern is linked to the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil consumption passes.

Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency market remains relatively calm, with Bitcoin hovering around 64,000 USD. Unlike stock markets, cryptocurrencies trade around the clock, so their weekend performance reflects current investor sentiment.

History shows that during periods of heightened geopolitical tensions, Bitcoin more often behaves like a risk asset rather than a safe-haven instrument. For example, during the recent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, the cryptocurrency market faced large-scale liquidation of leveraged positions.

Traders are now focused on the start of the trading week, the dynamics of the oil market, and new signals from Washington and Tehran. A resumption of negotiations will quickly reduce tensions, while further escalation will increase pressure on cryptocurrencies and other risk assets.

The BTC forecast is mixed.

Technical outlook

On the hourly chart, BTCUSD continues to trade sideways after recovering from the local low around 62,200. In recent days, buyers managed to push quotes back above 64,000, but an attempt to consolidate above 64,500 ended in a correction. Bitcoin is now trading around 64,100, remaining within the range of recent sessions.

The technical picture looks neutral with a moderately positive bias. After a series of higher lows, the market retains the potential for continued recovery, but the 64,500–64,700 zone remains strong resistance. The nearest support level lies in the 63,300–63,400 area. A breakout above this mark would restore pressure on buyers and increase the risk of a decline to 62,900–62,500.

The indicators are not giving a clear signal. MACD is holding near the zero mark, indicating weakening directional momentum and the market’s transition into a consolidation phase. The Stochastic Oscillator has moved into the upper part of the range and is approaching overbought territory, suggesting a possible slowdown in growth. The baseline scenario remains trading within the 63,300–64,700 range, with buyers attempting to test the range’s upper boundary.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H1 (intraday)

Trend: sideways

Key resistance levels: 64,700 and 66,500

Key support levels: 63,300 and 62,500





Bitcoin trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 64,700 USD resistance level would confirm the market’s readiness to continue its recovery and open the way to the next target in the 66,500 USD area.

Take Profit: 66,500

Stop Loss: 63,900

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 63,300 USD support level would increase pressure on buyers and create conditions for a decline to the 62,500 USD area.

Take Profit: 62,500

Stop Loss: 64,000

Risk factors

The main risk for BTCUSD remains a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East after the breakdown of US-Iran talks. An additional factor of uncertainty remains the dynamics of the oil market and the general sentiment on global stock markets at the start of the new trading week.

Summary

The BTC price has fallen and then paused. The BTC forecast for today, 22 June 2026, suggests continued consolidation within the 63,300–64,700 range.

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