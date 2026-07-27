Bitcoin (BTCUSD) continues to recover as global market sentiment improves, with the price currently at 65,471. Discover more in our analysis for 27 July 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

Easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have supported demand for risk assets

The reduction in Bitcoin supply on trading platforms is a potentially positive factor for further growth

BTCUSD forecast for 27 July 2026: 64,300 or 65,100

Fundamental analysis

BTCUSD has strengthened for the third consecutive trading session. Easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran supported the markets after both sides stated their intention to observe a fragile ceasefire in the Red Sea. Against this backdrop, global oil prices declined, improving investor sentiment and helping restore demand for risk assets. As a result, BTCUSD quickly recovered above 65,000 USD.

Despite the positive momentum, the price remains below the important resistance level near 66,900 USD. A breakout above this level is required to confirm further growth and complete a Double Bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart.

Meanwhile, on-chain data continues to indicate that the accumulation phase remains intact. Long-term holders are actively withdrawing Bitcoin from exchanges to cold wallets, reducing the number of coins available for sale. A decline in supply on trading platforms is traditionally viewed as a positive factor for the market and could create conditions for further BTCUSD growth in the near term.

Technical outlook

BTCUSD has consolidated firmly above the upper boundary of the descending channel, indicating increased buying pressure. Today’s BTCUSD forecast suggests the upward momentum may continue towards 71,695 USD.

The technical outlook remains favourable for further growth. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned upwards from oversold territory, confirming a recovery in bullish momentum. A confident breakout above 66,900 USD, followed by consolidation above this level, would further signal continued growth. This scenario would confirm the completion of a Double Bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart and open the way for a more substantial upward move.

At the same time, an alternative scenario remains possible. If the price breaks below the lower boundary of the ascending channel and consolidates below 64,205 USD, this would signal weakening buying activity and increase the likelihood of a deeper downward correction.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 66,900 and 71,860

Key support levels: 64,200 and 61,045





Bitcoin trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the key 66,900 USD resistance level would create conditions for bullish momentum, with a target above 71,695.

Take Profit: 71,695

Stop Loss: 63,750

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel, followed by consolidation below 64,205 USD, would indicate growing bearish pressure and waning upward momentum.

Take Profit: 60,055

Stop Loss: 65,500

Risk factors

The main risk to the BTCUSD bullish scenario remains buyers’ failure to overcome the 66,900 USD resistance level, which could lead to profit-taking and weaken the current upward momentum. Additional pressure on Bitcoin could emerge if global market sentiment deteriorates or demand for safe-haven assets increases, raising the likelihood of a return to the 64,205 USD support level.

Summary

Today’s BTCUSD analysis indicates that buyers have the advantage, but a breakout above the 66,900 USD resistance level remains the key condition for further growth. Consolidation above this level could strengthen the upward momentum and open the way for a further rise towards 71,695 USD.

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