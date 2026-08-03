Easing tensions in the Middle East provided temporary support for BTCUSD, with the price currently hovering at 62,620. Discover more in our analysis for 3 August 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

Investors have begun to return to riskier asset classes

Public companies continue to increase their Bitcoin reserves

Improving global risk appetite is supporting the cryptocurrency market

BTCUSD forecast for 3 August 2026: 63,550 or 61,750

Fundamental analysis

Today, Bitcoin is trading near 62,620 USD, remaining under pressure after failing to consolidate above the 63,550 USD resistance level. Sellers retain the initiative, while the market has shifted into wait-and-see mode ahead of new macroeconomic drivers.

Following the US president’s statement that he was prepared to continue diplomatic contacts with Iran, investors began to return to riskier asset classes. Reduced concerns about further escalation of the conflict dampened demand for safe-haven instruments and supported the cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, with further expectations now dependent on US macroeconomic data. This is important for Bitcoin, as softer rate expectations generally encourage capital inflows into high-risk assets.

Some public companies continue to increase their Bitcoin reserves, viewing it as a strategic asset for long-term capital storage. Given the limited supply of coins, interest from corporate investors remains one of the key factors supporting the market.

The cryptocurrency market is bolstered by improving global risk appetite, sustained corporate demand for Bitcoin, and expectations for key US macroeconomic data. In the coming days, investors will focus primarily on employment data, which could significantly affect expectations for Federal Reserve policy and the performance of the entire cryptocurrency market.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may continue its downward wave as the signal develops, with the downside target at the 61,750 support level. A rebound from this mark would open the way for growth.

At the same time, the BTCUSD forecast for 3 August 2026 also suggests an alternative scenario, with the price potentially forming an upward wave and testing the 63,550 resistance level. After rebounding from this mark, it could continue the downtrend.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 63,550 and 66,600

Key support levels: 61,750 and 60,500





Bitcoin trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the key 61,750 USD support level would create conditions for bearish momentum to develop, with a downside target near 60,500.

Take Profit: 60,500

Stop Loss: 61,950

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 63,550 USD resistance level would indicate increased buying pressure and stronger upward momentum.

Take Profit: 66,600

Stop Loss: 63,250

Risk factors

The main risk to the BTCUSD bearish scenario remains buyers’ failure to overcome the 61,750 USD support level, which could lead to profit-taking and weaken the current downward momentum. Further support for Bitcoin could come from improving global sentiment or increased demand for safe-haven assets, which would raise the likelihood of a rise towards 66,600 USD.

Summary

Today’s BTCUSD analysis takes into account that the price continues to fall as the market awaits US employment data. Today’s BTCUSD technical analysis suggests a decline towards the 61,750 level.

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