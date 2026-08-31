BTCUSD is undergoing a correction, remaining under pressure following the Jackson Hole Symposium. The price currently stands at 78,212. Discover more in our analysis for 31 August 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

The market has priced in two Federal Reserve interest rate hikes before the end of this year

BTCUSD is ending August 2026 with a gain of 24%, one of the best performances for this month in history

BTCUSD forecast for 31 August 2026: 84,565

Fundamental analysis

The BTCUSD rate is undergoing a downward correction today, with buyers keeping the price above the local 77,255 USD support level. Bearish pressure persists following the hawkish outcome of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s speech was much more hawkish than the market expected. The head of the regulator explicitly identified PCE inflation as the main benchmark and described current financial conditions as too loose to combat it, prompting market participants to price in two interest rate hikes before the end of this year. Higher rates traditionally restrict liquidity flows into risk assets, including the cryptocurrency sector.

An additional negative factor was the sharp escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following mutual military strikes between the US and Iran over the weekend. Donald Trump’s statements about readiness to attack Iran’s key oil hub and the Treasury’s plans to impose new tough sanctions triggered a sharp rise in Brent crude oil prices, intensifying global inflation concerns and reducing investors’ risk appetite. Nevertheless, despite the local decline, BTCUSD is ending August 2026 with an impressive gain of 24%, one of the best performances for this month in history.

Technical outlook

BTCUSD quotes are holding above the local support level and remain above the EMA-65, indicating growing buying pressure. Today’s BTCUSD forecast suggests continued upward momentum towards the 84,565 USD target.

The technical picture remains favourable for further growth. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached the support line, confirming the end of the current consolidation phase. A confident breakout above 79,560 USD, followed by consolidation above this level, would provide an additional signal in favour of continued growth.

At the same time, an alternative scenario remains possible. If the price breaks below the lower boundary of the ascending channel and consolidates below 76,405 USD, this would signal weakening buying activity and increase the likelihood of a downward correction.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 79,560 and 81,650

Key support levels: 77,250 and 76,405





Bitcoin trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the local 79,560 USD resistance level would increase buying pressure and signal the end of the current consolidation, creating conditions for opening long positions in BTCUSD.

Current price: 78,212

Entry level: 79,560

Take profit: 84,565

Stop loss: 77,805

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A decline and breakout below the 76,405 USD support level would indicate a breakout from the bullish channel and easing buying pressure, with a downward momentum developing.

Entry level: 76,405

Take profit: 70,205

Stop loss: 79,355

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 1 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to the BTCUSD bullish scenario are the Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy and an escalation of the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. These factors are driving liquidity out of risk assets and into safe-haven assets, which could push BTCUSD below the 77,255 USD support level.

Summary

The hawkish rhetoric of new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh triggered a BTCUSD correction towards the 77,255 USD support level. However, strong fundamental momentum allowed Bitcoin to end August 2026 with a gain of 24%, maintaining investors’ long-term optimism.

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