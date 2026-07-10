The Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) price stands at 0.0737 on Friday. The market is moderately active, and the outlook appears stable. For more details, see our analysis for 10 July 2026.

DOGEUSD forecast: key takeaways

The Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) price moved into a range after active fluctuations

The market is favouring long positions, while whales are accumulating the asset

DOGEUSD forecast for 10 July 2026: 0.0745

Fundamental analysis

Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) continues to trade in a range. Retail investor activity remains subdued, but large holders continue to accumulate coins, supporting long-term optimism.

After the recent recovery, DOGE stabilised, but buyers have so far failed to break above the key resistance level at 0.077 USD. Despite weak price dynamics, on-chain metrics show that large investors are interested in the asset.

Activity in the derivatives market remains moderate. According to CoinGlass, open interest in Dogecoin futures is holding steady at around 1 billion USD, suggesting no sharp increase or reduction in positions. Meanwhile, the positive funding rate of 0.0089% shows that market participants are still willing to pay to maintain long positions.

Whales continue to accumulate the asset. According to Santiment, wallets with balances above 1 billion DOGE increased their holdings from 72.73 billion to 73.85 billion coins over the past few days. Although the pace of buying has slowed somewhat, large market participants still find current levels attractive. The number of large transactions fell from 47 to 12, which matches the broader consolidation phase.

Holder profitability metrics are also improving. Currently, about 38.5% of the Dogecoin supply is in profit compared to 23.7% a week earlier. This reflects a price recovery and may support investor sentiment if growth continues.

The Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the hourly chart, after a sharp decline to the 0.0710 area, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) formed a steady reversal. Buyers are consistently pushing local lows and highs higher, and quotes have settled above the middle Bollinger Band. The price is now consolidating around 0.0737–0.0740 after a rapid upward momentum.

The technical picture is gradually improving. The upper Bollinger Band is starting to widen, indicating rising volatility in favour of buyers. The nearest resistance level lies at 0.0745, with a confident breakout above this mark likely to open the way to a test of the 0.0760–0.0770 area. The support level is located at 0.0730, with a stronger one at 0.0720, where the recent consolidation area lies.

Indicators confirm continued upward momentum. MACD remains in positive territory and continues to rise, reflecting stronger buying activity. OsMA is also holding above the zero mark, signalling persistent bullish momentum. As long as Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) trades above 0.0730, the baseline scenario remains a continued recovery with an attempt to consolidate above 0.0745.

DOGEUSD overview

Asset: DOGEUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: upward correction

Key resistance levels: 0.0745 and 0.0770

Key support levels: 0.0730 and 0.0720





Dogecoin trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 0.0745 resistance level would confirm upward momentum and create conditions for a move towards 0.0770.

Take Profit: 0.0770

Stop Loss: 0.0735

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 0.0730 support level would signal a correction with a high probability of a decline towards 0.0720.

Take Profit: 0.0720

Stop Loss: 0.0738

Risk factors

The main risk to the upside scenario remains weak retail investor activity, which is still limiting the upside. At the same time, DOGE accumulation by large holders and the positive funding rate support a positive medium-term bias and increase the likelihood of a further recovery after breaking out of the current range.

Summary

The Dogecoin price has entered a range, but the outlook appears favourable. The DOGEUSD forecast for today, 10 July 2026, does not rule out a subsequent move towards 0.0745.

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