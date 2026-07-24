The Dogecoin price has paused at 0.0690 USD. Market sentiment has become more challenging. Discover more in our analysis for 24 July 2026.
Dogecoin (DOGE) remains under pressure on Friday and is trading near 0.0690 USD, close to its yearly low. Market sentiment is deteriorating, while demand for the memecoin remains weak among both retail traders and institutional investors.
Derivatives data confirms that market participants remain cautious. The long-to-short ratio fell to 0.82, approaching its lowest level in more than a month, while the funding rate moved into negative territory, indicating growing bets on a further decline in DOGE.
Institutional support also remains limited. Spot Dogecoin ETFs have not seen significant inflows over the past two weeks. As a result, the market lacks a stable source of demand that could offset selling by retail investors.
Additional pressure comes from weakness across the cryptocurrency sector amid tensions in the Middle East. Until capital inflows recover and investors’ risk appetite improves, DOGE will remain vulnerable to further declines.
The Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) forecast is moderately negative.
The hourly DOGEUSD chart maintains a pronounced downtrend following a sharp fall from the 0.0723–0.0730 area. The price is currently consolidating near 0.0691 at the lower Bollinger Band, indicating continued selling pressure, but also a slowing decline.
The nearest support level lies in the 0.0687–0.0682 area. A breakout below it will increase the risk of a further decline towards new local lows. Resistance levels are located at 0.0694 and 0.0700, while a return above 0.0700 would open the way for a corrective rebound towards 0.0705–0.0711.
MACD remains deep in negative territory, confirming the sellers’ advantage, although the histogram is beginning to contract. The OsMA also indicates waning bearish momentum. The baseline scenario remains consolidation within the 0.0687–0.0700 range with a moderately negative bias.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 0.0687 support level would confirm continued selling pressure and create conditions for a further decline in DOGEUSD.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 0.0700 resistance level would indicate a corrective recovery following the sharp decline.
The main risks to the bullish DOGEUSD scenario remain weak institutional demand, the lack of significant inflows into spot ETFs, and a negative funding rate. Declining risk appetite amid geopolitical tensions is creating additional pressure. As long as the price remains below 0.0700, sellers will have the upper hand.
The Dogecoin price declined, stabilised, and is now poised to react to news. The DOGEUSD forecast for today, 24 July 2026, suggests the price could remain within the 0.0687–0.0700 range.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.