House of Doge and MoonPay continue to develop ÐOGE Pay, which could provide additional support for the Dogecoin price, which currently stands at 0.08750. For more details, see our analysis for 28 August 2026.

DOGEUSD forecast: key takeaways

House of Doge and MoonPay continue to develop ÐOGE Pay

House of Doge is promoting Dogecoin adoption through Paxos

Payment projects and ETFs are creating new opportunities for DOGE

DOGEUSD forecast for 28 August 2026: 0.08650 and 0.09300

Fundamental analysis

Today’s DOGEUSD fundamental analysis takes into account that Dogecoin is consolidating near 0.08750, continuing its correction after a rapid rise.

House of Doge and MoonPay continue to develop ÐOGE Pay. At this stage, Dogecoin is accepted by more than 6,000 merchants, with the next phase of payment network expansion scheduled for the third quarter. If this does lead to an increase in transaction volumes, Dogecoin could become significantly more useful in real-world applications over time.

Spot exchange-traded products based on Dogecoin are already trading in the US, including the 21Shares DOGE ETF, which was listed on the Nasdaq in January. This makes the asset more accessible to ordinary investors and creates another potential source of demand.

In addition, House of Doge is promoting Dogecoin adoption through Paxos. This move could provide access to DOGE for more than 100 million users through payment services in over 150 countries. This is a significant advantage for the coin, as it concerns not only market speculation but also broader adoption of the asset itself.

Payment projects and ETFs are creating new opportunities for DOGE. However, it is still impossible to say with confidence that infrastructure development alone will lead to a significant and lasting increase in demand for the token. In addition, Dogecoin retains an inflationary issuance model, which continues to weaken its investment appeal.

The DOGEUSD forecast for 28 August takes into account the main current drivers: the expansion of ÐOGE Pay, growing institutional investor interest through ETFs, and new payment integrations. However, for truly sustainable growth, it is important that all of this translates into real-world use of Dogecoin rather than simply expanding the infrastructure around it.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, DOGEUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price could form an upward wave as the signal plays out, with the upside target at the 0.09300 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for a further upward wave.

At the same time, today’s DOGEUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario. The price could test the 0.08650 support level and then rebound, continuing its upward trajectory.

DOGEUSD overview

Asset: DOGEUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 0.08950 and 0.09300

Key support levels: 0.08650 and 0.08420





Dogecoin trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level, with the price consolidating above 0.08950, would indicate a new upward wave with a target at 0.09300.

Current price: 0.08750

Entry price: 0.08950

Stop loss: 0.08850

Take profit: 0.09300

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the support level, with the price consolidating below 0.08650, would signal a continued correction, with the downside target at 0.08420.

Entry price: 0.08650

Stop loss: 0.08750

Take profit: 0.08420

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

The trade idea is valid until midnight on 3 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to DOGEUSD growth are a potential Federal Reserve rate hike, a rebound in US Treasury yields, and a stronger US dollar, which could reduce demand for risk assets. An additional risk factor is that DOGE remains heavily overbought.

Summary

The expansion of ÐOGE Pay, growing institutional investor interest through ETFs, and new payment integrations are supporting the Dogecoin price. Today’s DOGEUSD technical analysis suggests that the price could rise towards 0.09300 after the correction is complete.

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