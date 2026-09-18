DOGEUSD continues to recover amid stronger demand. The current price is 0.0848. Find out more in our analysis for 18 September 2026.

DOGEUSD forecast: key takeaways

DOGEUSD is rising for a third consecutive trading session

Large holders continue to buy DOGE

Overall weakness in the cryptocurrency market limits DOGEUSD's recovery potential

DOGEUSD forecast for 18 September 2026: 0.0945

Fundamental analysis

DOGEUSD is rising for a third consecutive trading session, with buyers approaching the key resistance level at 0.0854. The recovery indicates stronger demand, but for the upward move to continue, the market needs to break above this level and consolidate above it.

The fundamental backdrop remains mixed. According to CoinDesk, three US DOGE funds attracted just over 12 million USD over almost 10 months, while Bitwise announced the closure of the BWOW ETF. At the same time, large holders continue to buy DOGE, although their activity has not yet been sufficient to fully offset selling pressure. According to CoinGape, from 9 to 14 September, DOGE spot outflows exceeded inflows by approximately 39 million USD.

The DOGE-1 project remains an additional positive factor, although expectations surrounding it have so far failed to deliver sustained price growth amid the broader weakness of the cryptocurrency market. Against this backdrop, further DOGEUSD dynamics will depend not only on buyer activity near the 0.0854 resistance level but also on the cryptocurrency market's overall ability to sustain its recovery.

Technical outlook

The Dogecoin price is rising, although it remains within the descending channel. Buyers are attempting to consolidate above the EMA-65 line, indicating a gradual strengthening of bullish momentum. Today's Dogecoin forecast suggests further gains towards the 0.0945 target.

The technical picture is gradually shifting in favour of buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator rebounded from the support line and formed a bullish crossover, indicating the likelihood of further upside. An additional bullish signal would be a breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel, followed by consolidation above 0.0875. In this case, the price would gain potential for a further move towards the target level.

The alternative scenario would be activated if selling pressure increases. For this scenario to materialise, the price would need to break below the lower boundary of the channel and consolidate below 0.0805. In this case, the current bullish momentum would weaken, and the Dogecoin price would gain potential for a further decline.

DOGEUSD overview

Asset: DOGEUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 0.0854 and 0.0945

Key support levels: 0.0820 and 0.0780





Dogecoin trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel, followed by consolidation above 0.0875, would indicate stronger bullish momentum towards the 0.0945 target.

Current price: 0.0848

Entry price: 0.0875

Stop Loss: 0.0840

Take Profit: 0.0945

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 23 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish DOGEUSD scenario remains buyers' inability to break above the 0.0874 resistance level and consolidate above the upper boundary of the descending channel.

Summary

Today's Dogecoin forecast remains bullish as long as the price holds above the EMA-65 line. A breakout above the 0.0874 resistance level would confirm the bullish scenario and open the way towards the 0.0945 target.

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