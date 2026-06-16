Ethereum (ETHUSD) is holding at 1,774 USD, with the market watching BitMine and the ecosystem. Find more details in our analysis for 16 June 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

Ethereum (ETHUSD) price has almost stopped moving – the market needs time

The development strategy of the Ethereum Foundation remains the most important issue for the outlook

ETHUSD forecast for 16 June 2026: 1,760 or 1,815

Fundamental analysis

Ethereum (ETHUSD) price is hovering around 1,774 USD. ETH’s internal problems have not gone away.

BitMine Immersion Technologies continues to actively increase its Ethereum holdings despite the prolonged market decline. Over the past week, the company bought another 76,881 ETH as the price fell to 1,600 USD per coin. The average purchase price of the entire portfolio stands at about 1,718 USD per ETH.

BitMine currently holds 5.62 million ETH, equivalent to approximately 4.66% of Ethereum’s total supply. The company has therefore moved closer to its strategic goal of controlling 5% of the supply of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.

At current market prices, the portfolio is valued at about 10.2 billion USD. However, due to Ethereum’s large-scale decline, the company is still carrying substantial unrealised losses, estimated at almost 9 billion USD.

Staking remains an important part of BitMine’s strategy. Over 4.1 million ETH are staked on the Ethereum network and generate regular rewards for the company for participating in blockchain security. This allows the company to earn income even during periods of weak market performance.

At the same time, Ethereum itself is facing several structural problems. Spot ETH ETFs continue to record capital outflows: last week, withdrawals continued for four consecutive trading days. Additional pressure is coming from users moving to Layer 2 networks, which is reducing the Ethereum mainnet's fee revenue and reducing the number of coins burned.

Internal changes within the ecosystem are also adding to uncertainty. Since the start of the year, at least nine key executives, researchers, and developers have left the Ethereum Foundation. This has intensified discussion within the community about the project's future governance and Ethereum’s long-term development strategy.

The Ethereum (ETHUSD) forecast is moderately positive.

Technical outlook

On the H1 chart, Ethereum maintains a confident uptrend following a strong momentum on 15 June. Quotes rose sharply from the 1,660–1,680 area to a local high near 1,840, after which the market moved into a correction phase. Despite the pullback, the price remains above the middle Bollinger Band, indicating that buyers remain in control in the medium term.

The technical picture appears moderately positive. After reaching the peak values around 1,840, profit-taking began, returning ETH to the 1,770–1,780 area. The nearest support is located around 1,760–1,770, where the middle Bollinger Band currently runs, with stronger support in the 1,730–1,740 area. To resume growth, buyers need to push the price back above 1,790–1,815 and then test the high in the 1,840 zone.

The indicators suggest weakening short-term momentum. MACD remains in positive territory, but the histogram is declining, signalling a slowdown in the upward move. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning upwards from oversold territory, suggesting an attempt at a new rebound after the correction. The baseline scenario appears to be consolidation in the 1,760–1,815 range, with the potential for the uptrend to continue as long as the price remains above 1,760.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: upward with signs of slowing momentum

Key resistance levels: 1,815 and 1,840

Key support levels: 1,760 and 1,735





Ethereum trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 1,815 resistance level would confirm continued upward momentum and open the way to a retest of local highs amid continued ETH accumulation by major market participants and stabilisation of sentiment in the cryptocurrency sector.

Take Profit: 1,840

Stop Loss: 1,785

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1,760 support level would signal a deeper correction amid continued outflows from spot Ethereum ETFs, structural questions around the ecosystem, and overall investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

Take Profit: 1,735

Stop Loss: 1,790

Risk factors

The main risk to the ETHUSD upside scenario remains capital outflows from Ethereum ETFs and further strengthening of the US dollar. Discussions around Ethereum’s development model may create additional pressure on the market. A return of capital inflows into ETFs and an improvement in overall risk appetite will support a recovery in Ethereum prices.

Summary

Ethereum (ETHUSD) prices still have room to rise, provided certain conditions are met. The Ethereum (ETHUSD) forecast for today, 16 June 2026, does not rule out consolidation within the 1,760–1,815 range.

Open Account