Ethereum (ETHUSD) is hovering around 1,728 USD on Tuesday, with the market excited about the idea of launching Ethlabs. Discover more in our analysis for 23 June 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

The Ethereum (ETHUSD) price is moving sideways

Ethereum’s status as core infrastructure may be strengthened

ETHUSD forecast for 23 June 2026: 1,710 or 1,775

Fundamental analysis

The price of Ethereum (ETHUSD) is holding near 1,728 USD after a modest rise.

The launch of the independent research organisation Ethlabs may support the long-term investment case for Ethereum. Former leading developers from the Ethereum Foundation created the new non-profit centre, which will focus on preparing the network for broader institutional adoption.

Ethlabs’ priorities include faster settlement, cross-network interoperability, greater network scalability, better infrastructure for issuing tokenised assets, and further development of Ethereum’s economic model. Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, together with several major crypto industry players, supported the project’s funding.

The launch of Ethlabs reflects Ethereum’s growing role as core infrastructure for stablecoins, real-world asset tokenisation, investment funds, and decentralised finance solutions. For the market, this is another signal that the ecosystem is continuing to prepare for the arrival of larger institutional investors and broader blockchain use in traditional finance.

The Ethereum (ETHUSD) forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the hourly chart, ETHUSD is trading sideways after recovering from the lows around 1,670. Last week, buyers managed to lift quotes above 1,750 and test the 1,775 area, but they failed to consolidate at those levels. Following the correction, Ethereum returned to the 1,720–1,730 range, where it is now consolidating.

The technical picture appears neutral. Quotes are hovering near the middle Bollinger Band, indicating the absence of a clear directional move. The nearest resistance level is located in the 1,765–1,775 zone, where sellers recently became more active. Support stands in the 1,710–1,720 area. As long as the price holds within this range, the market remains in a consolidation phase.

The indicators signal a weakening of the previous downward momentum. MACD is near the zero mark, signalling a balance of power between buyers and sellers. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned upwards and is rising from the middle part of the range, suggesting a short-term recovery. The baseline scenario remains trading in the 1,710–1,775 range with buyers attempting to test the upper boundary of the consolidation.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways with a moderately positive bias

Key resistance levels: 1,775 and 1,800

Key support levels: 1,710 and 1,670





Ethereum trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 1,775 resistance level would confirm recovering demand for Ethereum and open the way for growth towards 1,800. The launch of Ethlabs is also supporting the market, as it strengthens the long-term investment appeal of the Ethereum ecosystem for institutional participants.

Take Profit: 1,800

Stop Loss: 1,740

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1,710 support level would signal a new downward wave and may lead to a test of the 1,670 area amid overall investor caution in the cryptocurrency market and persistent geopolitical risks.

Take Profit: 1,670

Stop Loss: 1,740

Risk factors

The main risk to the ETHUSD upside scenario remains worsening sentiment in the digital asset market due to the US dollar and rising geopolitical tensions. A broader decline in interest in risk assets may create additional pressure.

Summary

The Ethereum (ETHUSD) price has risen slightly, but the market sentiment needs time to develop. The Ethereum (ETHUSD) forecast for today, 23 June 2026, suggests that the 1,710–1,775 range will remain intact.

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