The Ethereum (ETHUSD) price paused near 1,585 USD, with the market caught up in profit-taking. For more details, see our analysis for 30 June 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

The price of Ethereum (ETHUSD) declined as the market locked in profits at the end of the quarter

The technical picture is mixed and does not rule out consolidation

ETHUSD forecast for 30 June 2026: 1,570 or 1,605

Fundamental analysis

The Ethereum (ETHUSD) rate remains under pressure near 1,585 USD, but large institutional investors continue to increase their positions. Over the past week, Bitmine Immersion Technologies acquired more than 27,000 ETH worth about 43 million USD, increasing its reserves to 5.7 million ETH. This corresponds to about 4.7% of Ethereum’s total supply and brings the company closer to its stated goal of controlling 5% of the supply.

An additional positive factor came from Bitmine’s inclusion in the Russell 1000 index, which represents the largest public companies in the US. This automatically increases interest in the company’s shares from index funds, ETFs, and pension funds that track the index. According to Bitmine management, inclusion in the Russell 1000 may attract hundreds, and possibly thousands, of new institutional investors.

The company acknowledges that last week was difficult for the cryptocurrency market, with Ethereum down about 8%, despite the launch of the Ethlabs research initiative and softer signals from the Bank of England regarding stablecoin regulation. Nevertheless, Bitmine considers the current decline to be a temporary phenomenon linked to investor position-closing at the end of the quarter.

Against this backdrop, Bitmine retains its status as the largest public holder of Ethereum. Interest from institutional players in the ETH ecosystem continues to grow gradually despite short-term pressure on the market.

The Ethereum (ETHUSD) forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the Ethereum (ETHUSD) H1 chart, following a sharp upward momentum to the 1,625 area, the price entered a correction phase and pulled back to the 1,585–1,590 range. Quotes are now consolidating near the middle Bollinger Band, indicating a temporary balance between buyers and sellers after the spike in volatility. As long as the price holds above the nearest support level, the structure remains neutral with a moderately positive bias.

The technical picture looks mixed. The key resistance level is located in the 1,605–1,625 zone, where the recent rise met active selling. The nearest support level lies in the 1,570–1,580 area, with a stronger mark near 1,555. Consolidation above 1,605 would signal a retest of local highs, while a move below 1,570 would increase the risk of a deeper correction.

Indicators are not yet giving a clear signal. MACD remains in positive territory, but the histogram is shrinking, signalling weaker upward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has fallen into oversold territory, suggesting a short-term technical rebound. The baseline scenario remains consolidation in the 1,570–1,605 range, followed by a breakout in the direction of new momentum.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways with a moderately positive bias

Key resistance levels: 1,605 and 1,625

Key support levels: 1,570 and 1,555





Ethereum trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 1,605 resistance level would confirm renewed upward momentum and open the way to a test of the 1,625 area. Sustained institutional demand is providing additional support for Ethereum.

Take Profit: 1,625

Stop Loss: 1,585

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1,570 support level would signal a new downward wave and open the way to 1,555 amid profit-taking at the end of the quarter and a cautious investor attitude towards cryptocurrency assets.

Take Profit: 1,555

Stop Loss: 1,595

Risk factors

The main risk to the ETHUSD upside scenario remains worsening sentiment in global financial markets. Additional pressure on Ethereum may come from lower interest in risk assets, but coin accumulation by institutional investors is limiting the potential for a deeper decline.

Summary

The Ethereum price declined, driven by quarterly profit-taking, and then paused. The ETHUSD forecast for today, 30 June 2026, suggests continued consolidation within the 1,570–1,605 range.

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