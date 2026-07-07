The ETHUSD forecast for 7 July 2026 is positive for Ethereum; after the pullback, the price may continue to rise, currently standing at 1,178.00 USD. For more details, see our analysis for 7 July 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

Ethereum rose by more than 12% last week

The price increased in response to the weak US Nonfarm Payrolls report

ETHUSD forecast for 7 July 2026: 1,840.00 or 1,740.00

Fundamental analysis

Today’s Ethereum price forecast takes into account that Ethereum is correcting today in the 1,770.00–1,780.00 USD area, pulling back from local highs after rising by more than 12% last week.

The price increase was a reaction to the weak US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which weakened the dollar and forced the market to price in Federal Reserve policy easing, traditionally fuelling appetite for risk assets. This macroeconomic catalyst coincided with an improvement in domestic conditions: flows into spot ETH ETFs turned positive, bringing an end to a prolonged series of outflows.

Investors are focused on the next signals, with ETF flows showing whether the series of outflows has been interrupted. This is the main indicator of institutional appetite. Any signals from the Federal Reserve regarding the timing of interest rate changes will determine the global backdrop for risk assets.

Ethereum is stuck in a trap after the rebound. As long as the price remains above 1,750.00 USD, the bulls still have a chance to storm the psychological 1,800.00 USD mark. At the same time, technical indicators are warning of buyer fatigue, while the network’s fundamentals remain weak. The coming days will determine whether the current rise is the start of a sustainable recovery or only a short-term surge within the broader downtrend.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the ETHUSD price formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes may form a corrective wave following this signal, with the pullback target at the 1,740.00 support level. A rebound from this level would open the door for continued upward momentum.

At the same time, today’s technical analysis of ETHUSD also suggests another scenario, with the price possibly rising further and testing the 1,840.00 resistance level. After breaking it, it may continue the uptrend.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 1,802.00 and 1,840.00

Key support levels: 1,740.00 and 1,685.50





Ethereum trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 1,802.00 resistance level would confirm a renewed upward wave and open the way to a test of the 1,840.00 area. Sustained institutional demand is providing additional support for Ethereum.

Take Profit: 1,840.00

Stop Loss: 1,785.00

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1,740.00 support level would signal a new downward wave and open the way to 1,685.50 amid profit-taking at the end of the quarter and a cautious attitude among investors towards cryptocurrency assets.

Take Profit: 1,685.50

Stop Loss: 1,755.00

Risk factors

The main risk to the ETHUSD upside scenario remains worsening sentiment in global financial markets. Additional pressure on Ethereum may come from Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening and weaker interest in risk assets. Coin accumulation by institutional investors is limiting the potential for a deeper decline.

Summary

Today’s fundamental analysis of ETHUSD takes into account that quotes may continue to correct before growth. Technical analysis of the Ethereum price also suggests a correction towards the 1,740.00 support level before growth.

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