The Ethereum (ETHUSD) price stands at 1,778 USD, and there are still more reasons for growth. For more details, see our analysis for 14 July 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

The Ethereum (ETHUSD) price is volatile due to data volume

The fundamental backdrop is strong, and institutional demand continues to grow

ETHUSD forecast for 14 July 2026: 1,745 or 1,805

Fundamental analysis

The ETHUSD price is moving around 1,778 USD, with Ethereum gaining local support due to its increased use in the Robinhood Chain infrastructure, an Arbitrum-based L2 network. At an early stage, ETH was used to provide liquidity and settlements within the network, creating new flows of demand for the asset.

The fundamental background also remains strong. The Ethereum Foundation reported that AI agents were able to identify both real and false vulnerabilities in the Ethereum infrastructure. In particular, an error in libp2p gossipsub was identified and fixed. It could cause a remote failure in the network interaction of nodes.

Institutional interest in ETH continues to grow, and developers are focusing on scaling through Layer 2, enhancing privacy, and creating long-term architecture with future quantum threats in mind.

At the same time, security risks remain high. In 2026, one ETH holder lost almost 1 million USD after approving a malicious token permission that gave an attacker access to their blockchain funds.

The Ethereum (ETHUSD) forecast is moderately positive.

Technical outlook

On the hourly chart, after declining from the 1,820–1,835 area, Ethereum began to recover and is now trading around 1,779. Quotes rebounded from local support at 1,745–1,750 and moved back above the middle Bollinger Band, indicating weaker selling pressure, but the price still remains below the recent highs.

The technical picture looks neutral with a moderately positive bias. The nearest resistance level is located in the 1,790–1,805 zone, with a stronger barrier around 1,820–1,835. Support levels lie at 1,760 and 1,745. Holding above 1,760 preserves the chance of a continued rebound, while a move back below 1,745 will again increase the downside risk.

Indicators are giving mixed signals. MACD remains in negative territory, but the histogram is shrinking, suggesting weakening bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has risen towards overbought territory and is starting to turn downwards, so a short-term pause or local correction is possible. The baseline scenario remains movement within the 1,745–1,805 range, with attempts to recover towards the upper boundary.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: moderately upward

Key resistance levels: 1,805.00 and 1,835.00

Key support levels: 1,760.00 and 1,745.00





Ethereum trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 1,805.00 resistance level would confirm a continued recovery and open the way towards 1,835.00. Additional support for Ethereum comes from growing institutional interest and the expanding use of ETH in Layer 2 infrastructure.

Take Profit: 1,835.00

Stop Loss: 1,785.00

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1,745.00 support level would indicate renewed selling pressure and create conditions for a deeper correction.

Take Profit: 1,695.00

Stop Loss: 1,765.00

Risk factors

The main risk to the ETHUSD upside scenario remains worsening sentiment in global markets and lower demand for risk assets. Additional pressure may come from stronger expectations regarding Fed policy. At the same time, steady institutional interest and the development of the Ethereum ecosystem may limit the scale of the decline.

Summary

The Ethereum price is poised for a rise, but it first needs to deal with local factors. The Ethereum (ETHUSD) forecast for today, 14 July 2026, suggests that the price will remain within the 1745–1805 range, with a likelihood of an upward move.

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