After once again reaching its summer highs, ETHUSD is undergoing a correction as the market awaits the outcome of work on US digital asset legislation. The price currently stands at 1,885.00. Discover more in our analysis for 28 July 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

Demand for ETH-related products is growing

Work on legislation regulating digital assets continues in the US

ETHUSD forecast for 28 July 2026: 1,965.00 and 1,850.00

Fundamental analysis

Today’s Ethereum price forecast takes into account that the price is trading near 1,885.00 USD, pulling back from local highs following its recent rise.

Ethereum continues to attract the attention of major investors. Demand for ETH-related products is growing, while companies are increasingly adding ether to their reserves. This indicates that institutional investors see Ethereum as more than just a cryptocurrency, but the foundation for future digital financial systems.

A significant share of ether remains staked, while major funds and publicly listed companies continue to send purchased ETH to validators. This is gradually reducing the number of coins in free circulation, indicating long-term interest in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Work on digital asset legislation continues in the US. Although conditions for institutional Ethereum staking are improving, market participants are awaiting final decisions from regulators and Congress that will define the rules for the entire cryptocurrency industry over the long term.

According to the ETHUSD forecast for 28 July 2026, the overall outlook appears moderately positive. The main factors affecting the price will be the return of institutional demand through ETFs, increased corporate investment in Ethereum, and continued growth in the volume of ETH locked in staking. At the same time, developments in US digital asset legislation remain a key external factor.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, ETHUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may continue its upward wave as the signal plays out, with the upside target at the 1,965.00 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for the uptrend to continue.

However, today’s ETHUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario. The price may form a corrective wave and test the 1,850.00 support level. After rebounding, it could resume its upward momentum.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 1,965.00 and 2,125.00

Key support levels: 1,850.00 and 1,755.00





Ethereum trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the local resistance level of 1,965,00 would indicate increased buying pressure and confirm a breakout above the upper boundary of the medium-term channel.

Take Profit: 2,125.00

Stop Loss: 1,925.00

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the channel’s lower boundary, followed by consolidation below 1,850.00, would indicate growing bearish pressure and could trigger a deeper correction in ETHUSD.

Take Profit: 1,755.00

Stop Loss: 1,880.00

Risk factors

The main risk to the ETHUSD bullish scenario is buyers’ failure to overcome the 1,965.00 USD resistance level, which could trigger profit-taking and increase selling pressure. A further negative factor would be tighter US legislation and declining interest from institutional investors, which would increase the available supply of Ethereum and create conditions for a correction.

Summary

ETHUSD may complete its correction today amid expectations of final decisions from US regulators and Congress. Ethereum technical analysis suggests that the price could rise towards 1,965.00 once the correction is complete.

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