SOLUSD is continuing to decline today amid stronger pressure on risk assets and uncertainty over Fed policy. The current quote is 71.25. More details are in our analysis for 18 June 2026.
The price of Solana is falling for the third trading session in a row amid worsening market sentiment. Pressure on the asset increased after statements by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who rejected preliminary guidance on interest rates, which raised uncertainty in the markets. Against the backdrop of the regulator’s hawkish anti-inflation rhetoric, this triggered a sell-off in risk assets, including the cryptocurrency segment.
Despite the current correction, SOLUSD quotes still remain within the upward channel and are approaching its lower boundary. This area still holds the potential for a technical rebound and a resumption of the upward move.
Additional support comes from the news that Japanese trading platform bitFlyer will begin supporting Solana trading from 24 June. Entry into the regulated Japanese market expands access to the asset for institutional and retail investors and may contribute to stronger liquidity. According to market participants, this listing increases Solana’s investment appeal and in the medium term may broaden the buyer base, creating additional demand for SOLUSD.
The price of Solana is continuing its corrective move and has approached the lower boundary of the bullish channel. Today’s forecast for Solana suggests a resumption of the upward impulse with a target at 80.30.
The technical picture still supports the bullish scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator is rebounding from the upward support line, which points to preserved potential for buying activity to return. An additional confirmation of growth will come from a breakout of the upper boundary of the corrective channel with consolidation of the quotes above 73.65.
The alternative scenario suggests stronger seller pressure if the price breaks the lower boundary of the medium-term channel and consolidates below 69.05. Such a signal will cancel the growth scenario and open the way for a deeper correction with a potential decline to 64.80.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout of the upper boundary of the descending corrective channel with consolidation above 73.65 will create conditions for opening long positions and open the way to the next target at 80.30.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with consolidation below 69.05 will indicate a continuation of the decline towards 64.80.
The risks to the SOLUSD growth scenario will increase if the price breaks the lower boundary of the upward channel and consolidates below 69.05, which may lead to a deeper bearish correction. An additional negative factor is continuing uncertainty in the global markets and further pressure from the Fed’s hawkish policy, which may limit demand for risk assets.
Despite short-term pressure and continuing uncertainty in the markets, Solana remains within the upward channel, which preserves the potential for growth to resume. The key factor for the bullish scenario will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel and the ability of buyers to consolidate above 73.65.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.