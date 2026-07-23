SOLUSD is forming a corrective wave today as markets await a decision on the Clarity Act in the US Senate. The SOLUSD price currently stands at 77.00. Discover more in our analysis for 23 July 2026.

SOLUSD forecast: key takeaways

One of the key events this week was the launch of the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a new cryptocurrency index

Discussion of the Clarity Act in the US Senate remains a priority

SOLUSD forecast for 23 July 2026: 82.25 or 74.25

Fundamental analysis

Today’s Solana price forecast takes into account that the price is forming a correction after rising and is trading around 77.00.

One of the key events this week was the launch of the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a new cryptocurrency index that selects assets based not on market capitalisation but on fundamental network metrics, such as protocol revenue and economic activity. Solana was included among the index’s largest components alongside Ethereum and BNB, strengthening its position in the eyes of institutional investors.

The SOLUSD forecast for 23 July 2026 takes into account that the network remains a leader in the tokenised securities segment. In recent days, a new record was set for the use of tokenised shares in lending protocols, while the number of international platforms offering trading in Solana-based assets also increased. This strengthens fundamental demand for the ecosystem through the growing real-world use of the blockchain.

Discussion of the Clarity Act in the US Senate remains a priority. If the initiative advances, market participants expect greater legal certainty for digital assets, which could improve the investment climate for major blockchain projects, including Solana.

Solana is receiving support from growing institutional investor interest, the expanding use of tokenised assets, and the development of payment infrastructure. At the same time, decisions by US regulators remain the key external driver for the entire cryptocurrency market and may determine the further inflow of institutional capital.

Technical outlook

On the SOLUSD H4 chart, the price formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes may continue their corrective wave as the signal plays out, with the pullback target at the 74.25 support level. A rebound from this level would open the door for continued upward momentum.

At the same time, today’s SOLUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario. Quotes could form an upward wave and test the 82.25 resistance level. Following a breakout, the uptrend could continue.

SOLUSD overview

Asset: SOLUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 82.25 and 83.30

Key support levels: 74.25 and 65.90





Solana trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the 82.25 resistance level would confirm increased buying pressure and open the way towards the next resistance level at 83.30.

Take Profit: 83.30

Stop Loss: 82.00

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 74.25 support level would indicate a continued correction and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 65.90

Stop Loss: 74.50

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish SOLUSD scenario may be a decline in user activity and liquidity within the Solana ecosystem. An increase in DEX trading volumes, stablecoin transfers, and demand for DeFi applications could bring buyers back into the market and lead to a price consolidation above 83.30.

Summary

The inclusion of SOL in the new S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index alongside Ethereum and BNB, as well as record growth in the tokenised securities segment on the network, confirms increasing institutional interest and real-world blockchain use. At the same time, today’s SOLUSD technical analysis suggests a price correction towards 74.25 before growth resumes.

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