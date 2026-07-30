The SIMD-0286 upgrade increased the maximum computing capacity by 66%, but the Solana price continues to correct, currently standing at 73.20. Find out more in our analysis for 30 July 2026.

SOLUSD forecast: key takeaways

The successful implementation of the SIMD-0286 upgrade was the key event for SOLUSD today

Major financial players continue to expand their range of Solana-related investment products

SOLUSD forecast for 30 July 2026: 76.75 or 72.00

Fundamental analysis

Today’s Solana price forecast takes into account that the price is correcting after its rise and is trading near 73.20.

The successful implementation of the SIMD-0286 upgrade was a key event for Solana. It increased the maximum amount of computing per block from 60 million to 100 million units, or by approximately 66%. This is the network’s largest capacity expansion in recent times. Solana will now be better able to withstand heavy loads from DeFi, payment services and other applications, while block production speed remains unchanged.

Major financial institutions continue to expand their range of Solana-related investment products. The launch of new exchange-traded funds and growing competition between asset management companies show that SOL is increasingly being viewed as a significant digital asset for institutional investors.

Despite positive developments within the ecosystem, the broader digital asset market remains cautious due to the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady and signals that tight monetary policy may persist. High real interest rates are slowing capital inflows into risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Today’s SOLUSD analysis indicates that the overall fundamental outlook for SOLUSD remains positive. The successful SIMD-0286 network upgrade, which significantly boosted blockchain performance, could become the main growth driver. Institutional investor interest remains steady, while the Solana ecosystem continues to develop. However, near-term sentiment in the cryptocurrency market will still largely depend on the Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the SOLUSD price formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may develop an upward wave following the pattern signal, with the upside target at the 76.75 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for continued upward movement.

However, today’s SOLUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario. The price could extend the correction and test the 72.00 support level before rebounding and continuing its upward trajectory.

SOLUSD overview

Asset: SOLUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 76.75 and 83.30

Key support levels: 72.00 and 65.90





Solana trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 76.75 resistance level would confirm increased buying pressure and open the way towards the next resistance level at 83.30.

Take Profit: 83.30

Stop Loss: 76.40

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 72.00 support level would indicate a continued correction and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 65.90

Stop Loss: 72.35

Risk factors

The main risk to the SOLUSD bullish scenario is a decline in user activity and liquidity within the Solana ecosystem. An increase in DEX trading volumes, stablecoin transfers and demand for DeFi applications could bring buyers back into the market and help the price consolidate above 83.30.

Summary

The Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy continues to weigh on SOLUSD despite the successful network upgrade. SOLUSD technical analysis suggests that the price could rise towards the 76.75 resistance level once the correction is complete.

Open Account