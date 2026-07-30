The SIMD-0286 upgrade increased the maximum computing capacity by 66%, but the Solana price continues to correct, currently standing at 73.20. Find out more in our analysis for 30 July 2026.
Today’s Solana price forecast takes into account that the price is correcting after its rise and is trading near 73.20.
The successful implementation of the SIMD-0286 upgrade was a key event for Solana. It increased the maximum amount of computing per block from 60 million to 100 million units, or by approximately 66%. This is the network’s largest capacity expansion in recent times. Solana will now be better able to withstand heavy loads from DeFi, payment services and other applications, while block production speed remains unchanged.
Major financial institutions continue to expand their range of Solana-related investment products. The launch of new exchange-traded funds and growing competition between asset management companies show that SOL is increasingly being viewed as a significant digital asset for institutional investors.
Despite positive developments within the ecosystem, the broader digital asset market remains cautious due to the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady and signals that tight monetary policy may persist. High real interest rates are slowing capital inflows into risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
Today’s SOLUSD analysis indicates that the overall fundamental outlook for SOLUSD remains positive. The successful SIMD-0286 network upgrade, which significantly boosted blockchain performance, could become the main growth driver. Institutional investor interest remains steady, while the Solana ecosystem continues to develop. However, near-term sentiment in the cryptocurrency market will still largely depend on the Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy.
On the H4 chart, the SOLUSD price formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may develop an upward wave following the pattern signal, with the upside target at the 76.75 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for continued upward movement.
However, today’s SOLUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario. The price could extend the correction and test the 72.00 support level before rebounding and continuing its upward trajectory.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 76.75 resistance level would confirm increased buying pressure and open the way towards the next resistance level at 83.30.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 72.00 support level would indicate a continued correction and create conditions for opening short positions.
The main risk to the SOLUSD bullish scenario is a decline in user activity and liquidity within the Solana ecosystem. An increase in DEX trading volumes, stablecoin transfers and demand for DeFi applications could bring buyers back into the market and help the price consolidate above 83.30.
The Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy continues to weigh on SOLUSD despite the successful network upgrade. SOLUSD technical analysis suggests that the price could rise towards the 76.75 resistance level once the correction is complete.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.