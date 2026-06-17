XRP (XRPUSD) is hovering around 1.2151 on Wednesday. The market is uneasy: it lacks solid momentum. Find more details in our analysis for 17 June 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The XRP (XRPUSD) price retains the potential to resume local growth

Ecosystem growth and positive regulatory developments may create the basis for steady gains

EURUSD forecast for 17 June 2026: 1.2300

Fundamental analysis

XRP (XRPUSD) remains under pressure and has fallen by about 40% since the start of 2026, with the losses from its all-time high around 70%. But behind the weak price performance lie several significant fundamental changes.

The main news was Ripple’s investment in African payments company Flutterwave, valued at 3.2 billion USD. As part of the partnership, Flutterwave will integrate the RLUSD stablecoin, Ripple Payments infrastructure, and the XRP Ledger blockchain into its cross-border payments network. This expands Ripple’s presence in one of the fastest-growing international remittance markets and strengthens RLUSD’s position in the real economy.

At the same time, large XRP (XRPUSD) holders continue to accumulate the asset. The number of wallets with balances above 10,000 XRP reached a record 332,000, while addresses holding more than 10 million XRP already control around 68.5% of the circulating supply. A significant share of coins is also being withdrawn from exchanges into private wallets, which the market traditionally views as a long-term bullish signal.

From a fundamental perspective, Ripple’s position has strengthened noticeably. The company received conditional approval for a US banking licence, while RLUSD grew to a market capitalisation of about 1.7 billion USD, becoming one of the market’s largest stablecoins. Another potential driver may be the adoption of the CLARITY Act, which will definitively establish XRP’s status as a digital commodity in law.

However, risks remain. Despite new partnerships, many of them use mainly RLUSD in settlements rather than XRP itself. In addition, the crypto market remains under pressure from high rates, a strong dollar, and investor caution regarding risk assets.

As a result, two opposing narratives are now forming around XRP (XRPUSD). On the one hand, there is record whale accumulation, Ripple ecosystem growth, RLUSD development, and potential regulatory victories. On the other hand, there is weak price movement, macroeconomic pressure, and the absence of a clear inflow of new capital. Therefore, the key question for the market remains the same: will Ripple’s fundamental progress finally be reflected in the XRP price itself?

The XRP (XRPUSD) forecast is mixed.

Technical outlook

On the XRPUSD H4 chart, a strong reversal momentum formed after a prolonged downtrend. Quotes rebounded from lows near 1.0500 and surged in mid-June, reaching a local high near 1.2900. After that, the market entered a correction phase and is now consolidating in the 1.2100–1.2200 area. Despite the pullback, the price remains above the middle Bollinger Band, indicating that buyers retain the advantage.

The technical picture appears moderately positive. A sequence of higher lows continues, with the nearest support level in the 1.2000–1.2100 zone, where the middle Bollinger Band currently runs. Stronger support stands near 1.1700. Resistance is located in the 1.2500–1.2900 area, where active profit-taking began earlier after the impulsive rally. As long as quotes remain above 1.2000, the market retains the potential for another upward attempt.

The indicators are signalling a temporary cooling of momentum after the sharp rally. MACD remains in positive territory, confirming continued medium-term upward bias, but the histogram is gradually declining, indicating slower growth. The Stochastic Oscillator is near oversold territory and is beginning to stabilise, suggesting another rebound. The baseline scenario remains consolidation in the 1.2000–1.2500 range, followed by another attempt to retest the highs around 1.2900.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: moderately upward after a reversal impulse

Key resistance levels: 1.2300 and 1.2500

Key support levels: 1.2000 and 1.1700





XRP trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A move above the 1.2300 resistance level would confirm continued upward momentum amid XRP accumulation by large holders, Ripple ecosystem expansion, and expectations of further improvement in the regulatory environment for crypto assets in the US.

Take Profit: 1.2500

Stop Loss: 1.2100

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1.2000 support level would signal weaker buyers and open the way for a deeper correction towards 1.1700 amid continued pressure from high rates, a strong dollar, and cautious investor attitudes towards risk assets.

Take Profit: 1.1700

Stop Loss: 1.2200

Risk factors

The main risk to the XRPUSD upside scenario remains the continued tight Fed policy and the lack of new capital inflows into the crypto market. At the same time, further coin accumulation by large holders, Ripple payment infrastructure development, and the possible adoption of the CLARITY Act may support demand for XRP and return quotes to local growth.

Summary

The XRP (XRPUSD) price has declined slightly, but technical signals suggest renewed positive momentum. The XRP (XRPUSD) forecast for today, 17 June 2026, suggests growth to 1.2300 and then to 1.2500.

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