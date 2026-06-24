The XRPUSD price is holding steady at 1.1019. The market is keeping a close eye on the fundamental outlook, while the technical picture is moderate. Find more details in our analysis for 24 June 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The XRPUSD price has entered a sideways range amid a more stable fundamental backdrop

Investors are shifting towards a long-term token holding model

XRPUSD forecast for 24 June 2026: 1.0940 or 1.1185

Fundamental analysis

The price of XRPUSD paused at 1.1019 on Wednesday. The fundamental backdrop for XRP is gradually improving. Ripple announced that it had received preliminary approval under Europe’s MiCA regulation, which brings the company closer to launching regulated payment services and stablecoin-based solutions across the EU. For the market, this is an important signal, as it opens additional opportunities for banks and corporate clients to use Ripple’s infrastructure.

Another positive factor was the trend in on-chain activity. According to CryptoQuant, XRP withdrawals from Binance have consistently exceeded deposits since 17 June. By 23 June, the share of withdrawals had reached 53.8%, the highest level in a year. This trend is often seen as a sign that assets are being moved into long-term holding and that investors are becoming less willing to sell.

A further confirmation of long-term interest in the asset remains the decline in XRP reserves on exchanges to seven-year lows. At the same time, a significant part of supply is gradually moving into ETF products and long-term wallets, reducing the volume of coins available for sale on the open market.

So far, the XRP price has not shown significant growth. However, the combination of regulatory progress, shrinking exchange reserves, and changing investor behaviour is creating a more favourable long-term outlook for the asset.

The XRPUSD forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XRPUSD remains under downward pressure after a sharp rise to a multi-week high near 1.2900 in mid-June. Subsequent attempts by buyers to hold the initiative failed, and the price gradually returned to the 1.1000–1.1100 area. Quotes are currently consolidating near local lows while remaining below the middle Bollinger Band.

The technical picture appears moderately negative. A sequence of lower highs since the June peak indicates that sellers remain in control. The nearest support lies in the 1.0940–1.1000 zone. A breakout below this area will increase the risk of a decline to 1.0700 and then to 1.0450. The nearest resistance is located in the 1.1185–1.1430 area, where an active selling zone formed earlier.

The indicators do not yet confirm a sustainable reversal. MACD remains below the zero mark, although the pace of decline is gradually slowing. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned upwards from oversold territory, suggesting a short-term technical rebound. However, as long as XRPUSD remains below 1.1430, the baseline scenario remains consolidation with a moderate risk of a continued decline.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: moderately downward

Key resistance levels: 1.1185 and 1.1430

Key support levels: 1.0940 and 1.0450





XRP trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1.0940 support level would confirm continued selling pressure and open the way for a decline towards 1.0450. Despite the improving fundamental backdrop around Ripple and XRP, the market remains sensitive to US dollar dynamics and overall demand for risk assets.

Take Profit: 1.0450

Stop Loss: 1.1185

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 1.1185 resistance level would signal a recovery move and allow for growth towards the 1.1430 area. Positive news surrounding the rollout of Ripple solutions in Europe and the ongoing reduction in XRP exchange reserves may provide additional support for buyers.

Take Profit: 1.1430

Stop Loss: 1.0940

Risk factors

The main risk to the XRPUSD growth scenario remains the continued tight Federal Reserve policy and weak inflows of new capital into the cryptocurrency market. At the same time, Ripple’s progress under MiCA regulation, the growth of long-term coin holding, and the reduction of XRP supply on exchanges may support investor interest and improve the asset’s outlook.

Summary

The XRPUSD price has stopped moving sharply and has entered a range. The XRPUSD forecast for today, 24 June 2026, does not rule out consolidation within the 1.0940–1.1185 range.

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