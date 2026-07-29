The fundamental backdrop for XRP remains moderately positive, with the price continuing to rise and potentially testing the 1.1185 level. Discover more in our analysis for 29 July 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The XRP network is undergoing an upgrade

Assets held in XRP ETFs remain at a high level

Having secured European licences, Ripple continues to strengthen its position

XRPUSD forecast for 29 July 2026: 1.1185 or 1.0600

Fundamental analysis

The XRPUSD price is forming an upward wave today after a decline and is currently testing the 1.0850 level.

The XRP network is being upgraded to version v3.2.0 (fixCleanup3.2.0). The upgrade is intended to make the network more stable, improve validator performance, and resolve several technical issues. Before launch, the developers fixed the identified errors and stabilised the network.

Although the cryptocurrency market is currently volatile due to the US Federal Reserve meeting, XRP-related products continue to attract major investors. Assets held in XRP ETFs remain at a high level, indicating sustained institutional investor interest despite the market’s overall caution.

The Clarity Act, a bill intended to establish clearer rules for digital assets, is being discussed in the US. Any progress towards its adoption could have a positive impact on XRP and the broader cryptocurrency market, although the final outcome remains uncertain.

Having received European licences under the MiCA framework, Ripple continues to strengthen its position in the cross-border payments market. This supports expectations that Ripple’s solutions and the XRP ecosystem will be used more actively in international financial systems in the future.

The XRPUSD forecast for 29 July 2026 suggests that the fundamental factors affecting the XRP price will remain moderately positive, with the launch of the XRP Ledger upgrade, continued interest from major investors, and Ripple’s business expansion in Europe as the main drivers. However, short-term market sentiment will remain dependent on US Federal Reserve decisions and developments in digital asset legislation.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XRPUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price continues to move upwards as the signal develops, with a potential upside target at the 1.1185 resistance level. A breakout above this level would open the way for continued upward momentum.

However, today’s XRPUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario. The price may form a corrective wave and test the 1.0600 support level before rebounding and resuming growth.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: upward with a local correction

Key resistance levels: 1.1185 and 1.1440

Key support levels: 1.060 and 1.0250





XRP trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 1.1185 resistance level would confirm the end of the correction and the resumption of the upward wave in XRPUSD.

Take Profit: 1.1440

Stop Loss: 1.1155

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 1.0600 support level would indicate increased selling pressure and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 1.0250

Stop Loss: 1.0800

Risk factors

The main risk to the XRPUSD bullish scenario is buyers’ failure to push the price back above 1.1185. A breakout of the 1.0600 support level would strengthen the downward momentum and increase the likelihood of a decline towards 1.0250. However, Ripple’s expanding cooperation with financial institutions and the development of XRP Ledger infrastructure continue to provide fundamental support for the token.

Summary

A successful network upgrade, sustained institutional investor interest, and Ripple’s expanding presence in the European market could bolster the XRP price. XRPUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 1.1185.

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