The XRPUSD price remains under selling pressure after reversing from key resistance levels. The current quote is 1.0628. For more details, see our analysis for 5 August 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

Senator Elizabeth Warren stepped up criticism of the Clarity Act

Uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrency regulation in the US persists

S&P Dow Jones Indices removed XRP from its updated institutional cryptocurrency index

XRPUSD forecast for 5 August 2026: 1.0045

Fundamental analysis

The XRPUSD price is declining for the second consecutive trading session after sellers held the key resistance level at 1.0865. The nearest significant support level is located at 1.0515. A breakout below this mark could increase selling pressure and confirm continued bearish momentum.

An additional pressure factor was Ripple’s scheduled release of 1 billion XRP tokens from escrow accounts on 1 August. However, to minimise the potential market impact, the company immediately locked 700 million XRP back into escrow. As a result, only 300 million tokens entered free circulation, limiting the potential increase in supply.

Market sentiment also deteriorated amid stronger criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren of the Clarity Act, which is intended to define the final legal status of payment tokens. Resistance in Congress reduces the likelihood of its swift adoption, maintaining regulatory uncertainty and potentially constraining institutional capital inflows into cryptocurrency ETFs.

Another negative signal was the exclusion of XRP from the updated institutional cryptocurrency index by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The decision was linked to the XRP Ledger’s low revenue from network fees, raising new questions about the asset’s fundamental appeal to large investors.

Technical outlook

XRPUSD quotes are declining after rebounding from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. Price action analysis indicates that sellers remain in control. Today’s XRPUSD forecast suggests a decline towards 1.0045.

The technical picture remains favourable for the downside scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator turned downwards after rebounding from the resistance line, signalling stronger bearish momentum. A breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern, followed by consolidation below 1.0505, would further confirm a continued XRPUSD decline, indicating the end of the corrective phase and a renewed downward movement.

An alternative scenario suggests increased buying pressure. If the price rises above the local resistance level and consolidates above 1.0905, this would signal the start of a bullish scenario with potential targets above current levels.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H1 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.0865 and 1.1120

Key support levels: 1.060 and 1.0250





XRP trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern, with prices falling below 1.0505, would indicate strengthening bearish momentum and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 1.0750

Stop Loss: 1.0045

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the pattern’s upper boundary, followed by consolidation above 1.0905, would invalidate the downside scenario and signal a bullish correction.

Take Profit: 1.1480

Stop Loss: 1.0740

Risk factors

The XRPUSD downside scenario could be invalidated if buying activity strengthens and the price consolidates above the 1.0905 resistance level, indicating a possible resumption of the upward movement. Improved sentiment in the cryptocurrency market and reduced regulatory uncertainty surrounding digital assets would be additional risk factors for sellers.

Summary

Today’s XRPUSD analysis indicates selling pressure following a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. A breakout below the 1.0515 support level could pave the way for a further decline towards 1.0045.

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