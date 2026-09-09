XRPUSD is recovering amid improving sentiment in the cryptocurrency market and continued institutional investor interest in XRP, with the price currently at 1.4378. Discover more in our analysis for 9 September 2026.
The XRPUSD price is rising for the second consecutive trading session. Buyers held the 1.3905 level, with 1.4795 potentially becoming the next upside target. Traders are primarily focused on the Senate vote on the Clarity Act, expected on 15 September. However, uncertainty around the bill remains. Further progress could improve expectations for greater regulatory clarity for XRP, although the vote itself would not automatically change the token’s legal status.
Institutional demand and the development of the ETF market provide additional support for XRP. Ripple has noted significant interest from major investors in spot XRP ETFs, including Goldman Sachs, which disclosed a position worth around 153.8 million USD.
Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain a risk factor for cryptocurrencies. A surge in oil prices to nearly 100 USD per barrel is fuelling inflation concerns and could dampen investor appetite for risk assets.
XRPUSD is rising within an ascending channel, with buyers keeping prices above the EMA-65, indicating continued bullish strength. Today’s XRPUSD forecast suggests a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel and further growth towards 1.4795.
The technical picture remains favourable for the bullish scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator is rebounding from its support line, signalling a potential upward reversal. A breakout above the local resistance level, followed by consolidation above 1.4465, would further confirm continued gains for XRPUSD.
An alternative scenario suggests increased selling pressure if the lower boundary of the ascending channel is broken. A consolidation below 1.4025 would signal a deeper downward correction.
Main scenario (Buy Limit)
A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel at 1.4245 would indicate strengthening bullish pressure and the end of the downward correction.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 14 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
Risks to the XRPUSD bullish scenario persist amid uncertainty over further progress on the Clarity Act, as a lack of progress on the bill could dampen positive market expectations.
The XRPUSD price maintains its bullish momentum, while buyers holding the 1.3905 support level increases the likelihood of further growth towards 1.4795. However, future price action will depend on expectations surrounding the Clarity Act and overall investor appetite for risk assets.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.