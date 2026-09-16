XRPUSD is falling for the second consecutive trading session following the failure of the Clarity Act, with the price currently hovering at 1.2767. Discover more in our analysis for 16 September 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The US Senate blocked the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act

Institutional interest in the token remains

XRPUSD forecast for 16 September 2026: 1.1325

Fundamental analysis

The XRPUSD price is declining for the second consecutive trading session. Sellers decisively broke below the 1.3265 USD support level, increasing downside pressure. An additional negative factor was the US Senate's decision not to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. On 15 September, the bill received 50 votes to 49, short of the 60 required, increasing uncertainty over the future regulation of digital assets in the US.

At the same time, institutional interest in XRP remains. According to disclosed Q2 data, Goldman Sachs held positions worth approximately 87 million USD in spot XRP ETFs, making it the largest disclosed institutional holder among the funds cited. This indicates continued interest from major financial participants in XRP-related instruments despite the current price correction.

The Federal Reserve's decision today could put additional pressure on the cryptocurrency market. The market estimates the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at around 90%, after stronger inflation data reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy. More hawkish Fed rhetoric could support the USD and US Treasury yields, limiting demand for risk assets, including XRP.

Technical outlook

The XRP price has broken below the bullish channel. Sellers gained a foothold below the EMA-65, indicating stronger downside pressure. Today's XRPUSD forecast suggests a rebound from the resistance level, followed by a further decline towards the 1.1325 target.

The technical picture continues to show signs of a developing bearish scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator is rebounding from the resistance line and has formed a bearish crossover, indicating a possible continuation of the decline. An additional signal in favour of sellers would be a breakout below a local support level and consolidation below 1.2575. In this case, the downward momentum could strengthen.

An alternative scenario would come into play if buyers regain control and the price breaks above the upper boundary of the descending channel. Consolidation above 1.3305 would signal an upward move and weaken the current bearish outlook.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish momentum

Key resistance levels: 1.3265 and 1.3305

Key support levels: 1.2575 and 1.1325





XRP trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the local support level, followed by consolidation below 1.2575, would signal renewed bearish momentum and a further decline towards the 1.1325 target.

Current price: 1.2767

Entry level: 1.2575

Take profit: 1.1325

Stop loss: 1.2825

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:5

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 on 19 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the downside scenario is sustained institutional interest in the asset. Dovish Federal Reserve rhetoric following today's meeting could provide an additional bullish trigger.

Summary

The current decline in XRPUSD below 1.3265 USD is driven by pressure following the failure of the Clarity Act in the US Senate and hawkish expectations ahead of today's Federal Reserve meeting.

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