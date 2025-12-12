The RBA continues to support the Australian dollar, and AUDUSD may extend its rise toward the 0.6710 level. Details — in our analysis for 12 December 2025.
Today’s AUDUSD forecast favors the Australian dollar, which has strong chances to continue recovering against the USD. At this stage, the pair is trading near the 0.6660 level.
Key drivers behind the strengthening of the Australian dollar:
Against this backdrop, AUDUSD may continue its two-week upward trend.
On the H4 chart, AUDUSD tested the upper Bollinger Band and formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. At this stage, prices continue to develop a corrective wave as part of the pattern’s execution. The nearest pullback target is the support level at 0.6635.
However, the AUDUSD forecast for December 12, 2025, also allows for an alternative scenario in which the pair resumes its upward wave toward the nearest resistance at 0.6710 without testing support.
Overall, the AUDUSD outlook remains favorable for the Australian dollar. Technical analysis suggests considering a corrective pullback toward the 0.6635 support level before the continuation of the upward trend.
